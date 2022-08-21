Omar Figueroa and Sergey Lipinets squared off in the main event at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Saturday, August 20. The contest featured former WBC lightweight champion of Weslaco, TX up against Kazakhstan-born former IBF super lightweight champion of Woodland Hills, CA. The pair met in the WBC super lightweight title eliminator.

The scheduled for twelve rounds matchup didn’t go the full distance. Lipinets, who took a fight on a short notice replacing Adrien Broner, came out on top securing the victory over Figueroa, who was down in round 2, via the eighth-round RTD.

With the victory Sergey Lipinets improved to 17-2-1, 13 KOs. Omar Figueroa dropped to 28-3-1, 19 KOs.

Check out Omar Figueroa vs Sergey Lipinets full fight video highlights up top.

Get Figueroa vs Lipinets full fight card results.