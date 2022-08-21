Search
Boxing

Omar Figueroa vs Sergey Lipinets full fight video highlights

FIGHTMAG

Figueroa vs Lipinets: 12-round eliminator for WBC super lightweight title live from Hollywood, FL

Omar Figueroa and Sergey Lipinets squared off in the main event at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Saturday, August 20. The contest featured former WBC lightweight champion of Weslaco, TX up against Kazakhstan-born former IBF super lightweight champion of Woodland Hills, CA. The pair met in the WBC super lightweight title eliminator.

Advertisements

The scheduled for twelve rounds matchup didn’t go the full distance. Lipinets, who took a fight on a short notice replacing Adrien Broner, came out on top securing the victory over Figueroa, who was down in round 2, via the eighth-round RTD.

With the victory Sergey Lipinets improved to 17-2-1, 13 KOs. Omar Figueroa dropped to 28-3-1, 19 KOs.

Check out Omar Figueroa vs Sergey Lipinets full fight video highlights up top.

Get Figueroa vs Lipinets full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097