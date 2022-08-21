Former WBC lightweight champion Omar Figueroa (28-2-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX and Kazakhstan-born former IBF super lightweight champion Sergey Lipinets (16-2-1, 12 KOs) of Woodland Hills, CA square off in the main event at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Saturday, August 20. The pair battles it out in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBC super lightweight title eliminator. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 21.

In the co-main event unbeaten Alberto Puello (20-0, 10 KOs) of Dominican Republic and Batyr Akhmedov (9-1, 8 KOs) of Uzbekistan meet in the twelve-round world championship bout with the vacant WBA super lightweight title on the line. Also on the card, Roger Gutierrez (26-3-1, 20 KOs) of Venezuela defends his WBA super featherweight belt in the twelve-rounder against unbeaten Hector Luis Garcia (15-0, 10 KOs) of Dominican Republic. Kicking off the main card, Brandun Lee (25-0, 22 KOs) of La Quinta, CA and Will Madera (17-1-3, 10) KOs of Albany, NY faceoff in the ten-rounder at super lightweight.

Among the undercard bouts, Joel Caudle (9-6-2, 6 KOs) of Raleigh, NC goes up against unbeaten Lenier Pero (7-0, 4 KOs) of Cuba in the eight-rounder at heavyweight and undefeated Fiodor Czerkaszyn (19-0, 12 KOs) of Poland takes on Gilbert Venegas Jr (11-1, 7 KOs) of East Moline, IL in the eight-rounder at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Omar Figueroa Jr vs Sergey Lipinets

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, August 20

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, August 21

Time: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

Schedule is available on the event broadcast page

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Figueroa vs Lipinets from practically anywhere.

Figueroa vs Lipinets fight card

Main Card

Omar Figueroa Jr vs. Sergey Lipinets, 12 rounds, super lightweight – WBC super lightweight title eliminator

Alberto Puello vs. Batyr Akhmedov, 12 rounds, super lightweight – for vacant WBA super lightweight title

Roger Gutierrez vs. Hector Luis Garcia, 12 rounds, super featherweight – for Gutierrez’s WBA super featherweight title

Brandun Lee vs. Will Madera, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard

Lenier Pero vs. Joel Caudle, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Gilbert Venegas Jr, 8 rounds, middleweight

Non-televised undercard

Rau’shee Warren vs. Francisco Portillo, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Ismael Barroso vs. Fernando David Saucedo, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Atif Oberlton vs. Robert Burwell, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Miguel Angel Hernandez vs. Anthony Hannah, 6 rounds, middleweight

Michael Angeletti vs. Rafael Morel, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Omar Figueroa Jr vs Sergey Lipinets results

Lenier Pero def. Joel Caudle by KO (R1)

Fiodor Czerkaszyn def. Gilbert Venegas Jr by TKO (R4)