Boxing

Figueroa vs Lipinets results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

FIGHTMAG
Stream Omar Figueroa Jr vs Sergey Lipinets results live from Hollywood, FL
Omar Figueroa Jr vs Sergey Lipinets faceoff | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Figueroa vs Lipinets: 12-round eliminator for WBC super lightweight title live from Hollywood, FL

Former WBC lightweight champion Omar Figueroa (28-2-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX and Kazakhstan-born former IBF super lightweight champion Sergey Lipinets (16-2-1, 12 KOs) of Woodland Hills, CA square off in the main event at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Saturday, August 20. The pair battles it out in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBC super lightweight title eliminator. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 21.

In the co-main event unbeaten Alberto Puello (20-0, 10 KOs) of Dominican Republic and Batyr Akhmedov (9-1, 8 KOs) of Uzbekistan meet in the twelve-round world championship bout with the vacant WBA super lightweight title on the line. Also on the card, Roger Gutierrez (26-3-1, 20 KOs) of Venezuela defends his WBA super featherweight belt in the twelve-rounder against unbeaten Hector Luis Garcia (15-0, 10 KOs) of Dominican Republic. Kicking off the main card, Brandun Lee (25-0, 22 KOs) of La Quinta, CA and Will Madera (17-1-3, 10) KOs of Albany, NY faceoff in the ten-rounder at super lightweight.

Among the undercard bouts, Joel Caudle (9-6-2, 6 KOs) of Raleigh, NC goes up against unbeaten Lenier Pero (7-0, 4 KOs) of Cuba in the eight-rounder at heavyweight and undefeated Fiodor Czerkaszyn (19-0, 12 KOs) of Poland takes on Gilbert Venegas Jr (11-1, 7 KOs) of East Moline, IL in the eight-rounder at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Omar Figueroa Jr vs Sergey Lipinets

United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, August 20
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, August 21
Time: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST

Other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location
Schedule is available on the event broadcast page

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Figueroa vs Lipinets from practically anywhere.

Figueroa vs Lipinets fight card

Get Figueroa vs Lipinets full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Omar Figueroa Jr vs. Sergey Lipinets, 12 rounds, super lightweight – WBC super lightweight title eliminator
  • Alberto Puello vs. Batyr Akhmedov, 12 rounds, super lightweight – for vacant WBA super lightweight title
  • Roger Gutierrez vs. Hector Luis Garcia, 12 rounds, super featherweight – for Gutierrez’s WBA super featherweight title
  • Brandun Lee vs. Will Madera, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard

  • Lenier Pero vs. Joel Caudle, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Gilbert Venegas Jr, 8 rounds, middleweight

Omar Figueroa ‘looking forward to a war’, Sergey Lipinets ‘ready for whatever comes’

Non-televised undercard

  • Rau’shee Warren vs. Francisco Portillo, 8 rounds, bantamweight
  • Ismael Barroso vs. Fernando David Saucedo, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Atif Oberlton vs. Robert Burwell, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Miguel Angel Hernandez vs. Anthony Hannah, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Michael Angeletti vs. Rafael Morel, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Omar Figueroa Jr vs Sergey Lipinets results

Get Figueroa vs Lipinets results.

  • Lenier Pero def. Joel Caudle by KO (R1)
  • Fiodor Czerkaszyn def. Gilbert Venegas Jr by TKO (R4)
Boxing







