Navarrete vs Baez results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Emanuel Navarrete (35-1, 29 KOs) defends his WBO featherweight title against fellow-Mexican Eduardo Baez (21-2-2, 7 KOs) in the main event live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday, August 20. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 21.
In the ten-round co-main San Diego, CA native Giovani Santillan (29-0, 16 KOs) and fellow-unbeaten Mexican Julio Luna (19-0-2, 10 KOs) meet at welterweight. Also on the main card Las Vegas based Nico Ali Walsh (5-0, 4 KOs) takes on Reyes Sanchez (7-2, 3 KOs) of Topeka, Kansas in the four-round rematch at middleweight.
Among the bouts featured on the Navarrete vs Baez undercard, Mexican Omar Aguilar (24-0, 23 KOs) and Lindolfo Delgado (15-0, 13 KOs) battle it out in the eight-rounder at junior welterweight and Alejandro Guerrero (12-2, 9 KOs) of Irving, TX duels Xavier Martinez (17-1, 11 KOs) of Sacramento, CA in the eight-rounder at junior lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, August 20
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, August 21
Time: 10 am AEST
Other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location
Schedule is available on the event broadcast page
Navarrete vs Baez fight card
Main card
- Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez, 12 rounds, featherweight – Navarrete’s WBO featherweight title
- Giovani Santillan vs. Julio Luna, 10 rounds, welterweight
- Nico Ali Walsh vs. Reyes Sanchez, 4 rounds, middleweight
Emanuel Navarrete ‘prepared very well’ for Eduardo Baez, who looks to ‘snatch the title’
Preliminary card
- Austin Brooks vs. Oliver Galicia, 6/4 rounds, junior lightweight
- Lindolfo Delgado vs. Omar Alejandro Aguilar, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
- Xavier Martinez vs. Alejandro Guerrero, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
- Miguel Contreras vs. Josec Ruiz, 8 rounds, lightweight
- Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Yeison Vargas, 8 rounds, featherweight
- Antonio Mireles vs. Kaleel Carter, 4 rounds, heavyweight
Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez results
- Miguel Contreras def. Josec Ruiz by unanimous decision (79-73, 80-72, 80-72)
- Luis Alberto Lopez def. Yeison Vargas by KO (R2)
- Antonio Mireles def. Kaleel Carter by KO (R2)