Navarrete vs Baez results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Emanuel Navarrete (35-1, 29 KOs) defends his WBO featherweight title against fellow-Mexican Eduardo Baez (21-2-2, 7 KOs) in the main event live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday, August 20. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 21.

In the ten-round co-main San Diego, CA native Giovani Santillan (29-0, 16 KOs) and fellow-unbeaten Mexican Julio Luna (19-0-2, 10 KOs) meet at welterweight. Also on the main card Las Vegas based Nico Ali Walsh (5-0, 4 KOs) takes on Reyes Sanchez (7-2, 3 KOs) of Topeka, Kansas in the four-round rematch at middleweight.

Among the bouts featured on the Navarrete vs Baez undercard, Mexican Omar Aguilar (24-0, 23 KOs) and Lindolfo Delgado (15-0, 13 KOs) battle it out in the eight-rounder at junior welterweight and Alejandro Guerrero (12-2, 9 KOs) of Irving, TX duels Xavier Martinez (17-1, 11 KOs) of Sacramento, CA in the eight-rounder at junior lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, August 20

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, August 21

Time: 10 am AEST

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

Schedule is available on the event broadcast page

Navarrete vs Baez fight card

Main card

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez, 12 rounds, featherweight – Navarrete’s WBO featherweight title

Giovani Santillan vs. Julio Luna, 10 rounds, welterweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Reyes Sanchez, 4 rounds, middleweight

Preliminary card

Austin Brooks vs. Oliver Galicia, 6/4 rounds, junior lightweight

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Omar Alejandro Aguilar, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Xavier Martinez vs. Alejandro Guerrero, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Miguel Contreras vs. Josec Ruiz, 8 rounds, lightweight

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Yeison Vargas, 8 rounds, featherweight

Antonio Mireles vs. Kaleel Carter, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez results

Miguel Contreras def. Josec Ruiz by unanimous decision (79-73, 80-72, 80-72)

Luis Alberto Lopez def. Yeison Vargas by KO (R2)

Antonio Mireles def. Kaleel Carter by KO (R2)