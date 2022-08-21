Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
Boxing

Navarrete vs Baez results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Stream Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez results live from San Diego
Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez live from San Diego

Emanuel Navarrete (35-1, 29 KOs) defends his WBO featherweight title against fellow-Mexican Eduardo Baez (21-2-2, 7 KOs) in the main event live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Saturday, August 20. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 21.

In the ten-round co-main San Diego, CA native Giovani Santillan (29-0, 16 KOs) and fellow-unbeaten Mexican Julio Luna (19-0-2, 10 KOs) meet at welterweight. Also on the main card Las Vegas based Nico Ali Walsh (5-0, 4 KOs) takes on Reyes Sanchez (7-2, 3 KOs) of Topeka, Kansas in the four-round rematch at middleweight.

Among the bouts featured on the Navarrete vs Baez undercard, Mexican Omar Aguilar (24-0, 23 KOs) and Lindolfo Delgado (15-0, 13 KOs) battle it out in the eight-rounder at junior welterweight and Alejandro Guerrero (12-2, 9 KOs) of Irving, TX duels Xavier Martinez (17-1, 11 KOs) of Sacramento, CA in the eight-rounder at junior lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, August 20
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, August 21
Time: 10 am AEST

Other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location
Schedule is available on the event broadcast page

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Navarrete vs Baez from practically anywhere.

Navarrete vs Baez fight card

Get Navarrete vs Baez full fight card.

Main card

  • Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez, 12 rounds, featherweight – Navarrete’s WBO featherweight title
  • Giovani Santillan vs. Julio Luna, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Nico Ali Walsh vs. Reyes Sanchez, 4 rounds, middleweight

Emanuel Navarrete ‘prepared very well’ for Eduardo Baez, who looks to ‘snatch the title’

Preliminary card

  • Austin Brooks vs. Oliver Galicia, 6/4 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Lindolfo Delgado vs. Omar Alejandro Aguilar, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Xavier Martinez vs. Alejandro Guerrero, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Miguel Contreras vs. Josec Ruiz, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Yeison Vargas, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Antonio Mireles vs. Kaleel Carter, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Baez results

Get Navarrete vs Baez results.

  • Miguel Contreras def. Josec Ruiz by unanimous decision (79-73, 80-72, 80-72)
  • Luis Alberto Lopez def. Yeison Vargas by KO (R2)
  • Antonio Mireles def. Kaleel Carter by KO (R2)
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

ISSN 2652-5097