UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, August 20. The fight card features a series of bouts with the welterweight title contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 21.

In the main event welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-1) makes the sixth defense of his 170-pound belt against No. 2-ranked contender Leon Edwards (19-3). In addition, the pair meets for the second time. Usman defeated Edwards by unanimous decision in their first non-title bout late 2015.

In the co-main event former 185-pound champion Luke Rockhold (16-5) makes his Octagon return against former middleweight title challenger and No. 6-ranked contender Paulo Costa (13-2). Also on the PPV card, former 145-pound champion and current No. 3-ranked bantamweight Jose Aldo (31-7) goes up against No. 6-ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili (14-4).

In addition, Wu Yanan (12-5) takes on Lucie Pudilova (13-7) at women’s bantamweight and Tyson Pedro (8-3) and Harry Hunsucker (7-5) battle it out at light heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2

United States

Date: Saturday, August 20

Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+

Early Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live on ESPN+

Australia

Date: Sunday, August 21

Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo

Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo

Early prelims: 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Other countries

MMA fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 from practically anywhere.

UFC 278 fight card

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards – Usman’s UFC welterweight title

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

Preliminary Card

Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon

Yanan Wu vs. Lucie Pudilova

Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana

AJ Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

Early Preliminary Card

Amir Albazi def. Francisco Figueiredo by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 4:34)

Qileng Aori def. Jay Perrin by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Victor Altamirano def. Daniel Lacerda by TKO (punches and elbows, R1 at 3:39)