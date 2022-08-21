Stream Usyk vs Joshua 2 live on DAZN
UFC 278 results, live stream, how to watch, PPV time, Usman vs Edwards 2, main event, prelims

Stream UFC 278 Usman vs Edwards 2 results live from Salt Lake City
Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards faceoff | YouTube/UFC

UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2

UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, August 20. The fight card features a series of bouts with the welterweight title contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 21.

In the main event welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-1) makes the sixth defense of his 170-pound belt against No. 2-ranked contender Leon Edwards (19-3). In addition, the pair meets for the second time. Usman defeated Edwards by unanimous decision in their first non-title bout late 2015.

In the co-main event former 185-pound champion Luke Rockhold (16-5) makes his Octagon return against former middleweight title challenger and No. 6-ranked contender Paulo Costa (13-2). Also on the PPV card, former 145-pound champion and current No. 3-ranked bantamweight Jose Aldo (31-7) goes up against No. 6-ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili (14-4).

In addition, Wu Yanan (12-5) takes on Lucie Pudilova (13-7) at women’s bantamweight and Tyson Pedro (8-3) and Harry Hunsucker (7-5) battle it out at light heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2

United States
Date: Saturday, August 20
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live on ESPN+

Australia
Date: Sunday, August 21
Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo
Early prelims: 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Other countries
MMA fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 from practically anywhere.

UFC 278 fight card

Get UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards – Usman’s UFC welterweight title
  • Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold
  • Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili
  • Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov
  • Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

Preliminary Card

  • Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon
  • Yanan Wu vs. Lucie Pudilova
  • Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana
  • AJ Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

Countdown to UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 – Full Episode (video)

Early Preliminary Card

  • Amir Albazi def. Francisco Figueiredo by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 4:34)
  • Qileng Aori def. Jay Perrin by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Victor Altamirano def. Daniel Lacerda by TKO (punches and elbows, R1 at 3:39)
