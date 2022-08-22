Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship comes to New Mexico on Saturday, August 27 with BKFC 28: Ferea vs Starling taking place at Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, NM. The fight card live on pay-per-view features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with the women’s flyweight title contested in the headliner of the show. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Advertisements

In the main event Christine Ferea (5-1, 5 KOs) makes the first defense of her BKFC flyweight belt against unbeaten Taylor Starling (3-0). Ferea lifted the inaugural strap by unanimous decision against Britain Hart at Knuckle Mania 2 in February. Startling won her previous bout late last year by UD against Hannah Guy.

In the co-main event John Dodson and Ryan Benoit make their bare knuckle boxing debut at flyweight. Also on the BKFC 28 card, Donald Sanchez takes on Jeremy Smith (1-0, 1 KOs) at light heavyweight, Jeremy Sauceda faces Roderick Stewart at middleweight and Isaac Vallie-Flagg (3-1) meets Brad Kelly (2-1, 1 KOs) at welterweight. In addition, Will Santiago and David Lopez battle it out at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

BKFC 28 tickets

BKFC 28: Ferea vs Starling tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, August 27 at Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, NM are on sale.

BKFC 28 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch BKFC 28: Ferea vs Starling

Bare knuckle boxing fans can watch BKFC 28: Ferea vs Starling live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, August 27. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The date when BKFC 28: Ferea vs Starling airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, August 28. The start time is scheduled for 2 am BST / 11 am AEST.

The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

The BKFC 28 preliminary card starts an hour prior to the main card.

BKFC 28: Ferea vs Starling

BKFC 28 fight card

The current BKFC 28: Ferea vs Starling fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Christine Ferea vs. Taylor Starling – Ferea’s BKFC women’s flyweight title

John Dodson vs. Ryan Benoit

Donald Sanchez vs. Jeremy Smith

Jeremy Sauceda vs. Roderick Stewart

Isaac Vallie-Flagg vs. Brad Kelly

Will Santiago vs. David Lopez

Eric Dodson vs. Nick Villar

Joshua Moreno vs. Zion Tomlinson

Preliminary Card

Kyle McElroy vs. Josh Watson

Jayme Hinshaw vs. Cassie Robb

Joshua Morales vs. Antonio Soto III