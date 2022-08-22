Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 6, Week 5 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday August 23, which makes it Wednesday August 24 in the UK and Australia. The event features five bouts with MMA prospects battling it out inside the UFC Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Advertisements

In the featured bout, Mick Parkin (5-0) goes up against fellow unbeaten heavyweight Eduardo Neves (5-0). Among other bouts, Amiran Gogoladze (14-2) takes on Darrius Flowers (11-5-1) at welterweight, Erisson Ferreira (11-1) meets Jesus Aguilar (7-1) at flyweight and Josh Wang-Kim (5-1) faces Cameron Saaiman (5-0) at bantamweight. In addition, Rayanne Amanda (11-5) squares off against Denise Gomes (5-1) at women’s strawweight. The full lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 51 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom at 1 am BST and Kayo in Australia at 10 am AEST.

DWCS 51 fight card

The full Dana White’s Contender Series 51 fight card looks as the following:

Eduardo Neves vs. Michael Parkin

Amiran Gogoladze vs. Darrius Flowers

Erisson Ferreira vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar

Cameron Saaiman vs. Josh Wang-Kim

Rayanne Amanda vs. Denise Gomes