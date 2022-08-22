Jose Pedraza (29-4, 14 KOs) and Richard Commey (30-4, 27 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, August 27. The contest features two-division world champion of Puerto Rico up against former world champion of Ghana. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds bout at super lightweight. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Advertisements

The date when Pedraza vs Commey airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 28.

In the ten-round co-main Jared Anderson (11-0, 11 KOs) of Toledo, OH takes on Serbian heavyweight Miljan Rovcanin (24-2, 16 KOs). Kicking off the main card, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr (2-0, 2 KOs) of Tulare, CA faces off Mexico’s Marco Antonio Canedo (4-2, 2 KOs) in the six-rounder at heavyweight.

Among Pedraza vs Commey undercard bouts, 2016 Nigerian Olympian Efe Ajagba (15-1, 12 KOs) meets Hungary’s Jozsef Darmos (14-4-3, 10 KOs) in the six-rounder at heavyweight. As well, Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (4-0, 3 KOs) of Cleveland, OH battles it out against Harry Gigliotti (8-3, 3 KOs) of Newburyport, MA in the six-rounder at junior welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Pedraza vs Commey tickets

Jose Pedraza vs Richard Commey tickets to witness all the action at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, August 27 are on sale.

Pedraza vs Commey tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Jose Pedraza vs Richard Commey in the United States

Boxing fans can watch Jose Pedraza vs Richard Commey live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, August 27. The start time is scheduled for 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately midnight ET / 9 pm PT.

How to watch Jose Pedraza vs Richard Commey in Australia & other countries

The date when Jose Pedraza vs Richard Commey airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 28. The start time is scheduled for 12:30 pm AEST. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 2 pm AEST.

International live stream is available on FITE.

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Pedraza vs Commey from practically anywhere.

Pedraza vs Commey fight card

The current Pedraza vs Commey fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Jared Anderson vs. Miljan Rovcanin, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Richard Torrez Jr vs. Marco Antonio Canedo, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Efe Ajagba vs. Jozsef Darmos, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Tiger Johnson vs. Harry Gigliotti, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Kelvin Davis vs. Sebastian Gabriel Chaves, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Frevian Gonzalez vs. Gerardo Esquivel, 6 rounds, lightweight

Jeremiah Milton vs. Nick Jones, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Haven Brady Jr vs. Manuel Guzman, 6 rounds, featherweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Angel Rebollar, 4 rounds, lightweight

Dante Benjamin vs. Leandro Silva, 4 rounds, light heavyweight