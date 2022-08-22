British YouTuber KSI is back in the ring on Saturday, August 27 at The O2 in London, England. Battling it out in the headliner of the event titled “2 Fights 1 Night” live stream on DAZN he faces both, British rapper Swarmz and Mexican boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda. Several tickets are still currently available for purchase.

Advertisements

KSI (1-0) was last in action back in November 2019 when he took a split decision against Logan Paul in their rematch. Swarmz is making his debut inside the squared circle. Luis Alcaraz Pineda is 2-5 as a pro. The bouts are scheduled for six rounds at cruiserweight.

Among other matches featured on the card, FaZe Temperrr goes up against Slim Albaher and Deji Olatunji takes on Fousey. Both contests are scheduled for four rounds at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda tickets

Tickets for KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda at The O2 in London, England on Saturday, August 27 are on sale.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster and StubHub.

How to watch KSI vs Swarmz & KSI vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda

Fans can watch KSI vs Swarmz and KSI vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, August 27. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the UK and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US.

In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, August 28. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST.

KSI vs Swarmz & Pineda fight card

The current KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

FaZe Temperrr vs. Slim Albaher, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Deji Olatunji vs. Fousey, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Undercard

King Kenny vs. FaZe Sensei, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Deen the Great vs. Evil Hero, 4 rounds, welterweight

Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Sam Hyde vs. IAmThmpsn, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

KSI vs. Swarmz, 6 rounds, cruiserweight