Search
UFC

UFC 279 ‘Seek & Destroy’ official trailer – Chimaev vs Diaz (video)

FIGHTMAG

UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz

UFC 279 airs live on ESPN+ PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 10. The fight card is headlined by a highly anticipated showdown between No. 3-ranked welterweight Khamzat Chimaev and former UFC lightweight title challenger Nate Diaz.

Advertisements

In addition to the event poster released earlier this week (see below), the promotion hit the stream with the official trailer titled “Seek & Destroy”. Check it out up top.

UFC 279 tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

The date when UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 11. Live stream PPV is available on Kayo.

UFC 279: Diaz vs Chimaev
UFC 279: Diaz vs Chimaev | Poster

Get UFC 279 full fight card.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097