UFC 279 airs live on ESPN+ PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 10. The fight card is headlined by a highly anticipated showdown between No. 3-ranked welterweight Khamzat Chimaev and former UFC lightweight title challenger Nate Diaz.

In addition to the event poster released earlier this week (see below), the promotion hit the stream with the official trailer titled “Seek & Destroy”. Check it out up top.

UFC 279 tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

The date when UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 11. Live stream PPV is available on Kayo.

UFC 279: Diaz vs Chimaev | Poster

Get UFC 279 full fight card.