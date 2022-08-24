Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 6, Week 5 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 51 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday August 23, which makes it Wednesday August 24 in the UK and Australia. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

On the top of fight card Eduardo Neves (5-0) and Mick Parkin (5-0) square off against at heavyweight. Among other bouts, Darrius Flowers (11-5-1) faces Amiran Gogoladze (14-2) at welterweight, Erisson Ferreira (11-1) takes on Jesus Aguilar (7-1) at flyweight and Cameron Saaiman (5-0) meets Josh Wang-Kim (5-1) at bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Denise Gomes (5-1) battles Rayanne Amanda (11-5) at women’s strawweight. The lineup can be found below.

How to watch Dana White’s Contender Series 51

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Tuesday, August 23

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass

Date: Wednesday, August 24

Time: 1 am BST

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Wednesday, August 24

Time: 10 am AEST

Dana White’s Contender Series 51 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series 51 fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Michael Parkin def. Eduardo Neves by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 1:57)

Darrius Flowers def. Amiran Gogoladze by TKO (submission to slam, R1 at 1:13)

Jesus Santos Aguilar def. Erisson Ferreira by submission (guillotine choke, R3 at 1:56)

Cameron Saaiman def. Josh Wang-Kim by KO (punch, R3 at 2:52)

Denise Gomes def. Rayanne Amanda by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

UFC contract winners

Following the DWCS 51 results, UFC President Dana White named five fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship. The list includes Michael Parkin, Darrius Flowers, Jesus Santos Aguilar, Cameron Saaiman and Denise Gomes.