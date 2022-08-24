After a successful launch in France, Hexagone MMA, French’s largest MMA promotion, is going international for the 2022-2023 season with its first overseas event in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) this Sunday, August 28.

Hexagone MMA continues to cement its legacy as a trailblazer in French sport by putting women in the spotlight for this event with a double main event.

Fans can watch Hexagone MMA 4 live stream on DAZN.

Mona Ftouhi is one of the top ranked women competing in France. Training out of Science Duca in Marseille, the French-Tunisian surrounds herself with some of the top talent in the mixed martial arts world in France.

Ftouhi started training in mixed martial arts in 2014, as she philosophically enjoyed what it represented as the embodiment of life’s challenges. Since then, she has amassed six fights in the past year, and her two-fight winning streak, coupled with her exciting, aggressive style, has catapulted her to the top of the Strawweight division.

Samantha Jean-Francois hails from Marseille and trained by David Ducanovic, will fight in the -52kg category against Mona Ftouhi (Tunisia) in the main event.

The first woman from Reunion Island to fight in a cage, Samantha has a record of achievements that would make many blush: world champion in grappling, kick-boxing and French champion in K1. With the strength of her fists and her feet, Samantha Jean-François has built an outstanding career and the opportunity to cap off the achievement with a world championship in MMA.

Marie Loiseau trains out of RNKFight Paris and will face Eleni Mytilinaki (Greece) in -61 kg in the co-main event.

Loiseau started late MMA but has shot up the rankings. Marie is one of the best French fighters with a lot of ambition. “The ultimate goal is to get a belt to establish my legitimacy.

Eleni “The Only One” Mytilinaki is the top female mixed martial artist hailing from Greece.

Training out of the top mixed martial arts gym in Athens, Greece, she has risen to stardom rapidly with her impressive performances.

Mytilinaki is a kickboxer who was undefeated in her kickboxing career, going 23-0. She then moved into mixed martial arts. At just 21 years of age, her resume is extremely impressive.

Women’s sports are becoming more and more important in France and are growing in combat sports. Hexagone MMA has stated one of their objectives as an organisation is to provide ample and equal opportunity to female athletes.

Hexagone MMA co-founder Jerome Pourrut stated, “Hexagone MMA aims not only to develop MMA in France and in Europe, but also to transmit the values inherent to Martial Arts: respect, surpassing oneself, self-sacrifice, among others, confide the creators of the league. Our other challenge is also to propose quality female competitions, so that female fighters have equal opportunities as male fighters. Hexagone MMA will continue to be a trailblazer in 2023.”

Hexagone MMA 4 fight card

Women’s Strawweight 52kg World Championship

Mona Ftouhi vs. Samantha Jean-Francois

Women’s Bantamweight 61kg World Championship

Marie Loiseau vs. Eleni Mytilinaki