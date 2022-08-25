Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr faces to contender Luis Ortiz on Sunday, September 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The pair squares off in the WBC heavyweight title eliminator live on pay-per-view.

Ahead of the event “The Destroyer” held a media workout at his gym in the San Diego area. Ruiz was joined by his new trainer Alfredo Osuna, as they prepare for their first fight together on the big stage Labor Day Weekend, along with stablemate and unbeaten super bantamweight Anthony Garnica, who will compete on the off-TV undercard. Check out below what the participants had to say.

Andy Ruiz Jr.

“I’m feeling really good. The hard work has already paid off and now it’s just time to have fun on September 4. We’re going to let it all out in the ring. Me and Ortiz are coming to be champions, so you know it’s going to be a hell of a fight.”

“I’m just ready. I had a long training camp. I know what Ortiz is bringing to the ring and I know what I’m capable of. I just have to stay focused and execute.”

“When I try to go for the knockout, it usually doesn’t go my way. I’m training for 12 rounds and if the knockout comes, it comes. You best believe I’m in condition to go hard for all 12 rounds.”

“I’ve been training hard because we want to climb back up the ladder of the heavyweight division. That’s why we picked a tough guy like Luis Ortiz. He has a hard style, but I’m positive and confident that I’m going to win this fight on September 4.”

“It’s going to be a crazy atmosphere in that arena. All the Mexican fans will be there supporting, and may the best man win. I’m glad that Ortiz is predicting a knockout, because I’m ready for anything. My only prediction is that I’m going to win.”

“A matchup against Deontay Wilder would be an amazing fight. The heavyweight division is wide open, but I’m not overlooking Luis Ortiz. If Wilder is next, he’s next. It’s an easy fight to make.”

“I feel like I’m in a good state of mind right now. I’m doing everything that I’m supposed to do. I underestimated my last opponent but I’m really focused on what Luis Ortiz brings. This is another chapter for me and my career.”

“Ortiz’s age doesn’t matter, especially in the heavyweight division. Because one punch is going to change the whole fight. I just have to be smart and explosive and turn it up when I need to turn it up.”

“My team all have the same game plan. We want to be champions and we want to make history. The way you do that is by preparing yourself right here in the gym.”

“I want to take advantage of every single moment I have in boxing. Especially for these big fights, because I want to succeed and make the most out of my career.”

Alfredo Osuna, Ruiz’s Trainer

“We know we’re just days away from the fight and that’s a completely different feeling from where we started. We’re ready to face off against Luis Ortiz and give every fan the fight they want to see on September 4.”

“Andy is in optimal shape. He couldn’t be doing any better. The best part of this training camp is that he’s been happy, disciplined and as dedicated as he’s ever been.”

“We know that Luis Ortiz is a dangerous opponent who deserves all of our respect. But not only does he have those two losses, they were both by knockout and that’s what we’re aiming for.”

“(Luis Ortiz’s trainer) Herman Caicedo can say whatever he wants about me and Andy’s chemistry. I’ve been doubted before and proved everyone wrong. If he says I don’t have enough experience with Andy, then he’s got an open invite to come out and work with us and we’ll show him the vibe we have on Team Ruiz.”

“There’s a very high percent chance that this fight ends in a knockout. We’re prepared for anything, but we’ll see what happens on September 4.”

“My message for the fans is to come out on September 4, because it’s going to be a war. This is the kind of fight that people love to see.”

Anthony Garnica

“It’s a blessing to be a part of Team Ruiz. It’s been a dream for me to be in this situation. This fight is another stepping stone in my career and I have to show out. Fans are going to see a strong, fast and elusive boxer in the ring.”

“I’ve been working hard for this fight. This is the biggest venue I’ve fought at. I’m working hard to get to the same level where Andy Ruiz Jr. is. It’s motivating to be around him and see what it takes.”

