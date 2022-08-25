WBO top-rated heavyweight contenders Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker square off in the main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, September 24. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and live stream on ESPN+ in the US. Tickets are on sale now.

The date when Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 25. Broadcast information is yet to be confirmed.

Unbeaten Joe Joyce (14-0, 13 KOs) is a 2016 Olympic silver medalist and former British, Commonwealth and European champion. He currently holds the WBO International and WBC Silver heavyweight titles.

Joseph Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) previously held the WBO world title, winning the vacant belt against Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2016 and making successful defenses against Razvan Cojanu and Hughie Fury before losing on points in a unification fight against Anthony Joshua.

Joyce vs Parker tickets

Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker tickets to witness all the action at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, September 24 are on sale.

Joyce vs Parker tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

The fight card also features the return of seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KOs), as she brings her WBO and WBC featherweight titles to the ring against unbeaten IBF champion Sarah Mahfoud (11-0, 3 KOs). The pair battles it out in the ten-round world championship unification.

Serrano returns to the featherweight ranks after her valiant stand against undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor in April, which she lost by split decision. Serrano has won world titles in every weight class from 115 to 140 pounds and is among the most decorated fighters in women’s boxing history.

Joyce vs Parker fight card

The current Joyce vs Parker fight card looks as the following:

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Joyce’s WBC Silver and WBO International titles, Parker’s WBO Intercontinental title

Amanda Serrano vs. Sarah Mahfoud, 10 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s WBO and WBC titles, Mahfoud’s IBF title

Ekow Essuman vs. Samuel Antwi, 12 rounds, welterweight

Michael Magnesi vs. Anthony Cacace, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Magnesi’s IBO title

Nathan Heaney vs. Jack Flatley, 10 rounds, middleweight – Heaney’s IBO international title

Raven Chapman vs. Jorgelina Guanini, 10 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBC International title

James Heneghan vs. Rod Douglas Jnr, 6 rounds, middleweight

Callum Thompson vs. Delmar Thomas, 4 rounds, lightweight

Amaar Akbar vs. Karlo Wallace, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Mark Heffron vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super middleweight