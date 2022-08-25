Two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-4, 14 KOs) faces former world champion Richard Commey (30-4, 27 KOs) in the ten-round main event at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday August 27, which makes it Sunday August 28 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Jose Pedraza vs Richard Commey live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in Australia and other countries.

In the co-main event Jared Anderson (11-0, 11 KOs) squares off against Miljan Rovcanin (24-2, 16 KOs) in a ten-round heavyweight bout. Kicking off the main card is a six-round heavyweight battle between Marco Antonio Canedo (4-2, 2 KOs) and Richard Torrez Jr (2-0, 2 KOs).

