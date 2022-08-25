Search
Boxing

Jose Pedraza vs Richard Commey final pre-fight press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Pedraza vs Commey: 10-round junior welterweight showdown at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa

Two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-4, 14 KOs) faces former world champion Richard Commey (30-4, 27 KOs) in the ten-round main event at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday August 27, which makes it Sunday August 28 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Pedraza vs Commey start time, how to watch, undercard

Boxing fans can watch Jose Pedraza vs Richard Commey live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in Australia and other countries.

In the co-main event Jared Anderson (11-0, 11 KOs) squares off against Miljan Rovcanin (24-2, 16 KOs) in a ten-round heavyweight bout. Kicking off the main card is a six-round heavyweight battle between Marco Antonio Canedo (4-2, 2 KOs) and Richard Torrez Jr (2-0, 2 KOs).

Get Pedraza vs Commey full fight card.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097