KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda final pre-fight press conference (video)

2 Fights 1 Night

British YouTuber KSI squares off against both British rapper Swarmz and Mexican boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda in the headline event titled “2 Fights 1 Night” live stream on DAZN from The O2 in London, England on Saturday August 27, which makes it Sunday August 28 in Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

KSI vs Swarmz & Pineda start time, how to watch, undercard

KSI vs Swarmz & Pineda tickets can be purchased via StubHub.

Also featured on the card, Slim Albaher battles it out against FaZe Temperrr and Fousey faces Deji Olatunji. Both matches are scheduled for four rounds at light heavyweight.

Get KSI vs Swarmz & Pineda full fight card.

