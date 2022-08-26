Charles Martin vs Devin Vargas set for Sep 4 in LA

Charles Martin is back in the ring on Sunday, September 4, as former heavyweight world champion faces former U.S. Olympian Devin Vargas at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The pair squares off on the top of Ruiz vs Ortiz non-televised lineup of action. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds.

Martin (28-3-1, 25 KOs) became heavyweight champion in January 2016 when he won by TKO against then unbeaten Vyacheslav Glazkov. After losing his title to Anthony Joshua, Martin won five of six fights, with all of those wins coming inside the distance. Originally from St. Louis, now living in Las Vegas and currently training in Southern California with Manny Robles, Martin most recently challenged Luis Ortiz in a New Year’s Day showdown that saw him send Ortiz to the canvas twice before eventually losing in round six.

A 2004 U.S. Olympian, Vargas (22-7, 9 KOs) has fought professionally since 2004 and was a two-time National Golden Gloves Heavyweight Champion as an amateur. Originally from Toledo, Ohio, Vargas last fought in November 2020, dropping a contest to unbeaten Zhilei Zhang. Throughout his career, Vargas has challenged champions and top prospects and contenders including Andy Ruiz Jr., Dominic Breazeale and Junior Fa.

In the main event live on pay-per-view former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr goes up against top contender Luis Ortiz in the WBC heavyweight title eliminator. In the co-main event Isaac Cruz takes on Eduardo Ramirez in the WBC lightweight title eliminator. Also on the PPV card, Abner Mares battles Miguel Flores at super featherweight and Jose Valenzuela takes on Jezreel Corrales at lightweight.

The non-televised lineup also features unbeaten Mexican flyweight Juan Garcia (10-0-2, 7 KOs) in a four-round bout against Gilberto Mendoza (19-13-3, 19 KOs). Plus, a battle of unbeaten lightweights as Los Angeles’ Anthony Cuba (4-0-1, 3 KOs) meets Houston’s Oscar Perez (5-0, 4 KOs) in a six-round attraction. In addition, San Francisco’s Anthony Garnica (9-0-1, 5 KOs) is in a six-round super bantamweight matchup against Anthony Casillas (8-2, 4 KOs).

Also in action on the non-televised undercard, super lightweight Jesus Carrillo (10-7-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-round attraction and lightweight prospect Kel Spencer (1-0), the younger brother of rising super welterweight Joey Spencer in the four-round matchup. Their respective opponents are expected to be announced shortly.

Ruiz vs Ortiz fight card

The current Ruiz vs Ortiz fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis Ortiz, 12 rounds, heavyweight – WBC heavyweight title eliminator

Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBC lightweight title eliminator

Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Jose Valenzuela vs. Jezreel Corrales, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Ra’eese Aleem vs. Mike Plania, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Undercard (non-televised)

Charles Martin vs. Devin Vargas, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Juan Esteban Garcia vs. Gilberto Mendoza, 4 rounds, flyweight

Anthony Cuba vs. Oscar Alan Perez, 6 rounds, lightweight

Anthony Garnica vs. Anthony Casillas, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Jesus Silveyra Carrillo vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Kel Spencer vs. TBA, 4 rounds, lightweight