Jose Pedraza vs Richard Commey weigh-in results (video)

FIGHTMAG

Pedraza vs Commey: 10-round junior welterweight showdown at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa

Jose Pedraza (29-4, 14 KOs) squares off against Richard Commey (30-4, 27 KOs) in the ten-round junior welterweight main event at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday August 27, which makes it Sunday August 28 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Jose Pedraza vs Richard Commey live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in Australia and other countries.

The co-main event features an eight-round heavyweight battle between Jared Anderson (11-0, 11 KOs) and Miljan Rovcanin (24-2, 16 KOs). Kicking off the main card, Richard Torrez Jr (2-0, 2 KOs) meets Marco Antonio Canedo (4-2, 2 KOs) for a six-round heavyweight bout.

Get Pedraza vs Commey full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Pedraza vs Commey fight card

Main Card

  • Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey, 10 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Jared Anderson vs. Miljan Rovcanin, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Richard Torrez Jr vs. Marco Antonio Canedo, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Jose Pedraza vs Richard Commey start time, tickets, how to watch

Undercard

  • Tiger Johnson vs. Harry Gigliotti, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Efe Ajagba vs. Jozsef Darmos, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Haven Brady Jr vs. Manuel Guzman, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Jeremiah Milton vs. Nick Jones, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Kelvin Davis vs. Sebastian Gabriel Chaves, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Frevian Gonzalez vs. Gerardo Esquivel, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Abdullah Mason vs. Angel Rebollar, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Dante Benjamin vs. Leandro Silva, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
