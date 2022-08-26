KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda weigh-in results (video)

British YouTuber KSI faces both British rapper Swarmz and Mexican boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda in the headliner of the event titled “2 Fights 1 Night” live stream on DAZN from The O2 in London, England on Saturday August 27, which makes it Sunday August 28 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
Among other bouts featured on the card, FaZe Temperrr takes on Slim Albaher and Deji Olatunji squares off against Fousey. Both contests are scheduled for four rounds at light heavyweight.
Get KSI vs Swarmz & Pineda full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.
KSI vs Swarmz & Pineda fight card
Main Card
- KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
- FaZe Temperrr vs. Slim Albaher, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
- Deji Olatunji vs. Fousey, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda start time, tickets, how to watch
Undercard
- King Kenny vs. FaZe Sensei, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
- Deen the Great vs. Evil Hero, 4 rounds, welterweight
- Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
- Sam Hyde vs. IAmThmpsn, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
- KSI vs. Swarmz, 6 rounds, cruiserweight