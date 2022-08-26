KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda weigh-in results (video)

British YouTuber KSI faces both British rapper Swarmz and Mexican boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda in the headliner of the event titled “2 Fights 1 Night” live stream on DAZN from The O2 in London, England on Saturday August 27, which makes it Sunday August 28 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Among other bouts featured on the card, FaZe Temperrr takes on Slim Albaher and Deji Olatunji squares off against Fousey. Both contests are scheduled for four rounds at light heavyweight.

Get KSI vs Swarmz & Pineda full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

KSI vs Swarmz & Pineda fight card

Main Card

KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

FaZe Temperrr vs. Slim Albaher, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Deji Olatunji vs. Fousey, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Undercard

King Kenny vs. FaZe Sensei, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Deen the Great vs. Evil Hero, 4 rounds, welterweight

Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Sam Hyde vs. IAmThmpsn, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

KSI vs. Swarmz, 6 rounds, cruiserweight