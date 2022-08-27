BKFC 28 weigh-in results, Ferea vs Starling (video)

BKFC 28: Ferea vs Starling takes place at Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, NM on Saturday, August 27. A day before the fight show the fighters step on the scales to make it official for their respective bare knuckle boxing bouts.

Fans can watch BKFC 28 live stream on FITE.

Get the full fight card below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

BKFC 28 fight card

Main Card

Christine Ferea vs. Taylor Starling – Ferea’s BKFC women’s flyweight title

John Dodson vs. Ryan Benoit

Isaac Vallie-Flagg vs. Brad Kelly

Donald Sanchez vs. Jeremy Smith

Will Santiago vs. Jake Young

Eric Dodson vs. Nick Villar

Joshua Morales vs. Antonio Soto III

Joshua Moreno vs. Zion Tomlinson

Preliminary Card