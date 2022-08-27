BKFC 28 weigh-in results, Ferea vs Starling (video)

BKFC 28: Ferea vs Starling takes place at Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, NM on Saturday, August 27. A day before the fight show the fighters step on the scales to make it official for their respective bare knuckle boxing bouts.
Fans can watch BKFC 28 live stream on FITE.
Get the full fight card below. Weigh-in video is available up top.
BKFC 28 fight card
Main Card
- Christine Ferea vs. Taylor Starling – Ferea’s BKFC women’s flyweight title
- John Dodson vs. Ryan Benoit
- Isaac Vallie-Flagg vs. Brad Kelly
- Donald Sanchez vs. Jeremy Smith
- Will Santiago vs. Jake Young
- Eric Dodson vs. Nick Villar
- Joshua Morales vs. Antonio Soto III
- Joshua Moreno vs. Zion Tomlinson
Preliminary Card
- Kyle McElroy vs. Josh Watson
- Jayme Hinshaw vs. Cassie Robb
- Jeremy Sauceda vs. Roderick Stewart