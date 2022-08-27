Search
Countdown to KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda (video)

2 Fights 1 Night

KSI is back in the ring facing off both, Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda, on Saturday, August 27 at the O2 Arena in London. The Countdown full episode hits the stream ahead of a series of boxing bouts live on DAZN. Video is available up top.

