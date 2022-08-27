After three years of layoff KSI (1-0) makes his ring return on Saturday, August 27 headlining the first edition of “MF & DAZN X Series” live from The O2 in London, England. British YouTuber is set for “2 Fights 1 Night” showdown, as he fights twice at the same evening. The 29-year-old entertainer first faces Swarmz, who makes his debut inside the squared circle, and then takes on pro boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda (2-5). The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 28.

Both bouts, KSI vs Swarmz and KSI vs Pineda, are scheduled for three rounds at cruiserweight.

The co-main event is a four-round light heavyweight matchup between Slim Albaher and FaZe Temperrr. Also on the card, Fousey goes up against Deji Olatunji also in the four-rounder at light heavyweight and Deen the Great meets Evil Hero in the four-rounder at welterweight. In addition, King Kenny battles it out against FaZe Sensei in the four-rounder at cruiserweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda

UK, USA & other countries

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, August 27

Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN and Kayo

Date: Sunday, August 28

Time: 4 am AEST / 2 am AWST

KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda results

Get KSI vs Swarmz & Pineda full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda, 3 rounds, cruiserweight

Deji Olatunji vs. Fousey, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

FaZe Temperrr vs. Slim Albaher, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Undercard

Deen the Great vs. Evil Hero, 4 rounds, welterweight

King Kenny vs. FaZe Sensei, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

Sam Hyde vs. IAmThmpsn, 4 rounds, cruiserweight

KSI vs. Swarmz, 3 rounds, cruiserweight