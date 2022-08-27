Search
KSI vs Swarmz & Pineda results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Stream KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda results live from The O2 in London
KSI vs Swarmz faceoff | Twitter/KSI

2 Fights 1 Night live from The O2 in London

After three years of layoff KSI (1-0) makes his ring return on Saturday, August 27 headlining the first edition of “MF & DAZN X Series” live from The O2 in London, England. British YouTuber is set for “2 Fights 1 Night” showdown, as he fights twice at the same evening. The 29-year-old entertainer first faces Swarmz, who makes his debut inside the squared circle, and then takes on pro boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda (2-5). The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 28.

Both bouts, KSI vs Swarmz and KSI vs Pineda, are scheduled for three rounds at cruiserweight.

The co-main event is a four-round light heavyweight matchup between Slim Albaher and FaZe Temperrr. Also on the card, Fousey goes up against Deji Olatunji also in the four-rounder at light heavyweight and Deen the Great meets Evil Hero in the four-rounder at welterweight. In addition, King Kenny battles it out against FaZe Sensei in the four-rounder at cruiserweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda

UK, USA & other countries
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, August 27
Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia
Broadcast: DAZN and Kayo
Date: Sunday, August 28
Time: 4 am AEST / 2 am AWST

Stream KSI vs Swarmz & Pineda live on DAZN

KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda results

Get KSI vs Swarmz & Pineda full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda, 3 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Deji Olatunji vs. Fousey, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
  • FaZe Temperrr vs. Slim Albaher, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Watch KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda Countdown

Undercard

  • Deen the Great vs. Evil Hero, 4 rounds, welterweight
  • King Kenny vs. FaZe Sensei, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Sam Hyde vs. IAmThmpsn, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
  • KSI vs. Swarmz, 3 rounds, cruiserweight
