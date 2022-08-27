Keyshawn Davis has an opponent for his long-awaited next fight scheduled for Friday, September 23 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Norfolk’s Olympic silver medalist, who represented Team USA last summer in Tokyo, faces Mexican veteran Omar Tienda.

Advertisements

The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds lightweight bout serving as the co-feature to the unified WBC and WBO super featherweight title fight between current champion Shakur Stevenson and Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceicao of Brazil. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Saturday, September 24.

Davis (5-0, 4 KOs) is back following April’s sixth-round TKO over Esteban Sanchez on the Oscar Valdez-Stevenson card. His proposed July bout against Jair Valtierra was postponed, but with a clean bill of health, Davis seeks to make waves once again before Stevenson takes center stage.

Tienda (25-5, 18 KOs), from Guadalupe, Mexico, has won seven straight fights – all by knockout – since a 2017 decision loss to Dennis Galarza. His only stoppage defeat came in his seventh pro fight back in 2013.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Among the bouts feature on Stevenson vs Conceicao undercard, Henry Lebron and Andy Vences meet in the eight-rounder at junior lightweight.

Lebron (16-0, 10 KOs), from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, ranks among his island nation’s top prospects, but he’s looking to notch a signature victory. In his last outing, he won a clear eight-round unanimous decision over Luis Lebron (no relation).

Vences (23-3-1, 12 KOs) is a 10-year pro from San Jose, California, who has battled a slew of top-rated fighters. His July 2020 split decision defeat to Luis Alberto Lopez – now the IBF No. 1 featherweight contender – ranked among the year’s best action fights. He makes his comeback little more than one year removed from a majority decision loss to former world title challenger Jono Carroll.

Also in action, Shakur Stevenson’s protégé Antoine Cobb (1-0-1, 1 KO) faces Jaylan Phillips (1-2-1, 1 KO) an immediate rematch. The bout is scheduled for four rounds at welterweight. Cobb and Phillips fought to a crowd-pleasing draw on the Valdez vs Stevenson undercard in April.

The current Stevenson vs Conceicao fight card can be found below.

Stevenson vs Conceicao fight card

Main Card

Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Stevenson’s unified WBC and WBO super featherweight titles

Keyshawn Davis vs. Omar Tienda, 8 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Henry Lebron vs. Andy Vences, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips, 4 rounds, welterweight

Jahi Tucker vs. Jose Luis Sanchez, 6 rounds, welterweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Argel, 6 rounds, featherweight

Armani Almestica vs. Omar Urieta, 6 rounds, lightweight

Pablo Valdez vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez, 6 rounds, welterweight

Orlando Gonzalez vs. Misael Lopez, 8 rounds, featherweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Eduardo Diogo, 6 rounds, junior featherweight