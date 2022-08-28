BKFC 28: Ferea vs Starling airs live on pay-per-view from Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, NM on Saturday, August 27. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with the women’s flyweight title contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 28.

In the main event reigning BKFC women’s flyweight champion Christine Ferea (5-1, 5 KOs) makes the first defense of her belt against unbeaten Taylor Starling (3-0). The co-main event is a flyweight bout between John Dodson and Ryan Benoit.

Among other bouts, Brad Kelly (2-1, 1 KOs) takes on Isaac Vallie-Flagg (3-1) at welterweight and Jeremy Smith (1-0, 1 KOs) faces Donald Sanchez at light heavyweight. In addition, Jake Young (1-0) meets Will Santiago at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 28: Ferea vs Starling

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, August 27

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, August 28

Time: 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST

BKFC 28 free live stream of prelims starts an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.

BKFC 28 fight card

Get BKFC 28: Ferea vs Starling full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Christine Ferea vs. Taylor Starling – Ferea’s BKFC women’s flyweight title

John Dodson vs. Ryan Benoit

Isaac Vallie-Flagg vs. Brad Kelly

Donald Sanchez vs. Jeremy Smith

Will Santiago vs. Jake Young

Eric Dodson vs. Nick Villar

Joshua Morales vs. Antonio Soto III

Joshua Moreno vs. Zion Tomlinson

Preliminary Card

Kyle McElroy vs. Josh Watson

Jayme Hinshaw vs. Cassie Robb

Jeremy Sauceda vs. Roderick Stewart