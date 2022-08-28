Efe Ajagba dominates & stops Jozsef Darmos in Round 2 (video)

2016 Nigerian Olympian Efe Ajagba dominated and stopped Hungary’s Jozsef Darmos (14-5-3, 10 KOs) when the pair squared off live from Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, August 27. The contest was featured on the Pedraza vs Commey undercard live stream on ESPN+.

The scheduled for eight rounds heavyweight bout ended at 2 minutes and 14 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by TKO Ajagba improved to 16-1, 13 KOs and rebounded from the defeat by unanimous decision suffered against Frank Sanchez last October. Darmos dropped to 14-5-3, 10 KOs and collected the second defeat in a row.

