Jared Anderson improved his 100% knockout ratio to 12-0, 12 KOs when he faced Miljan Rovcanin (24-3, 16 KOs) at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, August 27. The pair squared off in the co-feature to Pedraza vs Commey live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and live stream on ESPN+.

Toledo, OH native dropped his opponent from Serbia to the canvas at the end of the second round of their scheduled for eight heavyweight matchup. The latter wouldn’t beat the eight count, and that was it.

Check out the highlights up top.

