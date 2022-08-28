Search
Jeremiah Milton scores second-round uppercut KO of Nick Jones (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Pedraza vs Commey

Tulsa-born heavyweight Jeremiah Milton remained undefeated (6-0, 5 KOs) when he faced and stopped Nick Jones (9-5, 6 KOs) live from Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, August 27. The contest was featured on the Pedraza vs Commey undercard live stream on ESPN+.

The scheduled for six rounds heavyweight matchup ended in Round 2, after Milton leaned back avoiding Jones’ big right, and then countered with uppercut dropping his opponent to the canvas. Check out the fight video highlights up top.

