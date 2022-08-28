Search
Jose Pedraza vs Richard Commey full fight video highlights

FIGHTMAG
Jose Pedraza vs Richard Commey
Jose Pedraza vs Richard Commey | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Pedraza vs Commey ends in split draw

Former world champions Jose Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KOs) and Richard Commey (30-4-1, 27 KOs) squared off at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday August 27, which made it Sunday August 28 in Australia. The contest featured two-division world champion of Puerto Rico up against former world champion of Ghana. The pair battled it out in the main event live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and live stream on ESPN+.

The scheduled for ten rounds junior welterweight bout went a full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 97-93 in favor of Pedraza. Another judge gave it 96-94 to Commey. The third judge had it 95-95. As a result, the fight was declared a split draw.

Check out Jose Pedraza vs Richard Commey full fight video highlights below.

Pedraza vs Commey full fight video highlights

Fight time.

Flying fists.

Verdict.

