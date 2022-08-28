Search
KSI vs Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda full fight card video highlights

2 Fights 1 Night

Check out some of the best moments from “MF & DAZN X Series” held at The O2 in London, England on Saturday, August 27 featuring KSI in his “2 Fights 1 Night” ring return against Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda. Video is available up top.

Get KSI vs Swarmz & Pineda full fight card results.

