Richard Torrez Jr made it 3-0, 3 KOs when he faced Marco Antonio Canedo (4-3, 2 KOs) at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, August 27. The contest kicked off Pedraza vs Commey main card live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and live stream on ESPN+.

The scheduled for six rounds heavyweight bout ended early. U.S. Olympic silver medalist of Tulare, CA delivered a flurry of punches and sent his opponent from Mexico face down the canvas at 2 minutes and 16 seconds into the first round.

Check out the video of knockout from different angles up top.

