Tiger Johnson stops Harry Gigliotti in Round 5 – video of TKO

US Olympian Tiger Johnson of Cleveland, OH remained unbeaten (5-0, 4 KOs) when he faced and dominated Harry Gigliotti (8-4, 3 KOs) of Newburyport, MA live from Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, August 27. The bout was featured on the top of Pedraza vs Commey undercard live stream on ESPN+.

The scheduled for six rounds junior welterweight bout ended prior to the final bell. After seeing enough punishment taken by Gigliotti, the referee stepped in to call it a day at 2 minutes and 17 seconds into the fifth round, resulting in TKO victory in favor of Johnson. Check out the fight video highlights up top.

