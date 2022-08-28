Former world champions Jose Pedraza (29-4, 14 KOs) of Puerto Rico and Richard Commey (30-4, 27 KOs) of Ghana battle it out in the main event live from Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, August 27. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds bout at junior welterweight. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 28.

In the co-main Jared Anderson (11-0, 11 KOs) of Toledo, OH goes up against Miljan Rovcanin (24-2, 16 KOs) of Serbia in the eight-rounder at heavyweight. Kicking off the main card, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr (2-0, 2 KOs) of Tulare, CA meets Marco Antonio Canedo (4-2, 2 KOs) of Mexico in the six-rounder at heavyweight.

Among the bouts featured on the undercard, U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (4-0, 3 KOs) takes on Harry Gigliotti (8-3, 3 KOs) of Newburyport, MA in the six-rounder at junior welterweight. As well, 2016 Nigerian Olympian Efe Ajagba (15-1, 12 KOs) faces Jozsef Darmos (14-4-3, 10 KOs) of Hungary and Tulsa-born Jeremiah Milton (5-0, 4 KOs) meets Nick Jones (9-4, 6 KOs) in the six-round heavyweight bouts. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Jose Pedraza vs Richard Commey

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, August 27

Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, August 28

Time: 10 am AEST

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

Schedule is available on the event broadcast page

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Pedraza vs Commey from practically anywhere.

Pedraza vs Commey fight card

Get Pedraza vs Commey full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Jared Anderson vs. Miljan Rovcanin, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Richard Torrez Jr vs. Marco Antonio Canedo, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Tiger Johnson vs. Harry Gigliotti, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Efe Ajagba vs. Jozsef Darmos, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Jeremiah Milton vs. Nick Jones, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Kelvin Davis vs. Sebastian Gabriel Chaves, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Frevian Gonzalez vs. Gerardo Esquivel, 6 rounds, lightweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Angel Rebollar, 4 rounds, lightweight

Dante Benjamin vs. Leandro Silva, 4 rounds, light heavyweight