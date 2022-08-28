Search
Boxing

Video: KSI dominates & stops Swarmz in Round 2

Parviz Iskenderov

2 Fights 1 Night

British YouTuber KSI came out on top when he faced rapper Swarmz on Saturday, August 27 live from The O2 in London, England. The contest kicked off the first edition of “MF & DAZN X Series” titled “2 Fights 1 Night”.

Advertisements

En route to his second fight at the same evening against Luis Alcaraz Pineda, the 29-year-old entertainer, KSI dominated and dropped Swarmz with a series of punches culminated by big left. The referee opened the eight count and waved the fight off at 28 seconds into the second round.

Check out the video of stoppage below and the post-fight interview up top.

KSI KO’s Swarmz in Round 2

KSI dominates and stops Swarmz in the second round.

Get KSI vs Swarmz & Pineda full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097