Video: KSI dominates & stops Swarmz in Round 2

British YouTuber KSI came out on top when he faced rapper Swarmz on Saturday, August 27 live from The O2 in London, England. The contest kicked off the first edition of “MF & DAZN X Series” titled “2 Fights 1 Night”.

En route to his second fight at the same evening against Luis Alcaraz Pineda, the 29-year-old entertainer, KSI dominated and dropped Swarmz with a series of punches culminated by big left. The referee opened the eight count and waved the fight off at 28 seconds into the second round.

KSI KO’s Swarmz in Round 2

KSI knocked Swamz the f*ck OUT! pic.twitter.com/YQvr0V51T4 — IamArrafo (@Arrafo1) August 27, 2022

