Video: KSI eliminates Luis Alcaraz Pineda in Round 3

Parviz Iskenderov

2 Fights 1 Night

After three years of absence from the ring, KSI improved to 3-0 with 2 KOs when he faced Luis Alcaraz Pineda (2-6) live from The O2 in London, England on Saturday, August 27. Battling it out for the second time at the same evening the British entertainer dominated and ultimately stopped his opponent at 50 seconds into the third round.

The contest served as the final fight of a debut edition of “MF & DAZN X Series”. Check out the video of stoppage below and the post-fight interview up top.

In his first fight KSI TKO’d Swarmz in Round 2.

KSI dominates & stops Luis Alcaraz Pineda in Round 3

Get KSI vs Swarmz & Pineda full fight card results.

BoxingNewsResults

