Imperial, California native Andy Ruiz Jr (34-2, 22 KOs) and Cuba-born residing in Miami, Florida Luis Ortiz (33-2, 28 KOs, 2 NC) battle it out in the main event at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, September 4. The contest features former unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion up against top contender. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds WBC world title eliminator. The bout headlines the four-fight card live on pay-per-view. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The co-main event is the twelve-round WBC lightweight title eliminator between former title challenger Isaac Cruz (23-2-1, 16 KOs) and fellow-Mexican and veteran contender Eduardo Ramirez (27-2-3, 12 KOs). Also on the PPV card, Mexico-born residing in Montebello, California, Abner Mares (31-3-1, 15 KOs) faces his fellow countryman residing in Spring, Texas, Miguel Flores (24-4, 12 KOs) in the ten-rounder at super featherweight. Kicking off the main card Jose Valenzuela (12-0, 8 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico takes on Jezreel Corrales (26-4, 10 KOs) of San Miguelito, Panama in the ten-rounder at lightweight.

Among the bouts featured on Ruiz vs Ortiz undercard, Grand Blanc, Michigan native Joey Spencer (15-0, 10 KOs) takes on Mexican contender residing in San Antonio, Texas, Kevin Salgado in the ten-rounder at super welterweight. As well, undefeated Las Vegas based Ra’eese Aleem (19-0, 12 KOs) meets Filipino Mike Plania (26-1, 13 KOs) in the ten-rounder at super bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Ruiz vs Ortiz tickets

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz tickets to witness all the action on Sunday, September 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA are on sale.

Ruiz vs Ortiz tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz in the United States

Boxing fans can watch Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz live on FOX PPV and live stream on FITE. The fight date is Sunday, September 4. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT.

The undercard airs live and exclusive on FS1 starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

How to watch Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz in Australia & other countries

The date when Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz airs live in Australia is Monday, September 5. The start time is scheduled for 11 am AEST. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1:30 pm AEST.

Ruiz vs Ortiz live stream in international markets is available on FITE. The respective date and time can be found on the event broadcast page.

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Ruiz vs Ortiz from practically anywhere.

Ruiz vs Ortiz Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Ruiz vs Ortiz Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events taking place in Los Angeles, CA can be found below. Date and time are local (PT).

Wednesday, August 31

Ruiz vs Ortiz media workout is held on Wednesday, August 31 at Placita Olvera – Kiosk. The open to the public event starts at 5 pm PT. The list of participants includes Andy Ruiz Jr., Luis Ortiz, Isaac Cruz, Eduardo Ramirez, Abner Mares, Miguel Flores, Jose Valenzuela and Jezreel Corrales.

Thursday, September 1

The final Ruiz vs Ortiz pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, September 1 at J.W. Marriott L.A. Live – Gold Ballroom 3. The start time is 2 pm PT. Live stream is available on FS2. The list of participants includes Andy Ruiz Jr., Luis Ortiz, Isaac Cruz, Eduardo Ramirez, Abner Mares, Miguel Flores, Jose Valenzuela and Jezreel Corrales.

Friday, September 2

Ruiz vs Ortiz FOX and FS1 bouts media roundtables take place at J.W. Marriott L.A. Live – Gold Ballroom 3 on Friday, September 2 at 11 am PT. The list of participants includes Joey Spencer, Kevin Salgado, Ra’eese Aleem and Mike Plania.

Saturday, September 3

The official Ruiz vs Ortiz weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Saturday, September 3 at J.W. Marriott L.A. Live – Gold Ballroom 3. The start time is 10 am PT. Weigh-in broadcast is scheduled for 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET on FS2.

Sunday, September 4

Ruiz vs Ortiz fight date is Sunday, September 4. The location is Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Doors open and the first fight begins at 3 pm PT. Undercard telecast on FS1 kicks off at 4 pm PT. FOX telecast begins at 5 pm PT. Ruiz vs Ortiz PPV card starts at 6 pm PT.

Ruiz vs Ortiz fight card

The current Ruiz vs Ortiz fight card can be found below.

Main Card

Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis Ortiz, 12 rounds, heavyweight – WBC heavyweight title eliminator

Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBC lightweight title eliminator

Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Jose Valenzuela vs. Jezreel Corrales, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Ra’eese Aleem vs. Mike Plania, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Undercard (non-televised)

Charles Martin vs. Devin Vargas, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Juan Esteban Garcia vs. Gilberto Mendoza, 4 rounds, flyweight

Anthony Cuba vs. Oscar Alan Perez, 6 rounds, lightweight

Anthony Garnica vs. Anthony Casillas, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Jesus Silveyra Carrillo vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Kel Spencer vs. TBA, 4 rounds, lightweight