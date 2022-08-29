Search
MMA

Dana White’s Contender Series 52 fight card

Parviz Iskenderov

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 6, Week 6

Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 6, Week 6 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday August 30, which makes it Wednesday August 31 in the UK and Australia. The event features five bouts with MMA prospects battling it out inside the UFC Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Advertisements

In the featured bout, Yusaku Kinoshita (5-1) goes up against Jose Henrique (5-0) at welterweight. Among other bouts, Sedriques Dumas (6-0) takes on fellow unbeaten Matej Penaz (6-0) at light heavyweight, Rodrigo Lidio (12-2) meets Mateusz Rebecki (15-1) at lightweight and Maria Silva (8-0) faces Viktoriia Dudakova (5-0) at women’s strawweight. In addition, Blake Bilder (6-0-1) and Alexander Morgan (11-4) square off at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 52 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom at 1 am BST and Kayo in Australia at 10 am AEST.

DWCS 52 fight card

The full Dana White’s Contender Series 52 fight card looks as the following:

  • Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Jose Henrique
  • Sedriques Dumas vs. Matej Penaz
  • Rodrigo Lidio vs. Mateusz Rebecki
  • Maria Silva vs. Victoria Dudakova
  • Blake Bilder vs. Alexander Morgan
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097