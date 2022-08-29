Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 6, Week 6 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday August 30, which makes it Wednesday August 31 in the UK and Australia. The event features five bouts with MMA prospects battling it out inside the UFC Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In the featured bout, Yusaku Kinoshita (5-1) goes up against Jose Henrique (5-0) at welterweight. Among other bouts, Sedriques Dumas (6-0) takes on fellow unbeaten Matej Penaz (6-0) at light heavyweight, Rodrigo Lidio (12-2) meets Mateusz Rebecki (15-1) at lightweight and Maria Silva (8-0) faces Viktoriia Dudakova (5-0) at women’s strawweight. In addition, Blake Bilder (6-0-1) and Alexander Morgan (11-4) square off at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 52 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom at 1 am BST and Kayo in Australia at 10 am AEST.

DWCS 52 fight card

The full Dana White’s Contender Series 52 fight card looks as the following:

Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Jose Henrique

Sedriques Dumas vs. Matej Penaz

Rodrigo Lidio vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Maria Silva vs. Victoria Dudakova

Blake Bilder vs. Alexander Morgan