The Ultimate Fighting Championship makes it debut in France on Saturday, September 3 with the UFC Fight Night card taking place at AccorHotels Arena in Paris. The headline-bout is a five-round heavyweight battle between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when UFC Paris: Gane vs Tuivasa airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 4.

Ciryl Gane (10-1) of France is looking to rebound from his first career defeat suffered in January when he challenged reigning UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou, but dropped a unanimous decision at UFC 270. Before that former interim champion and No.1-ranked contender stopped Derrick Lewis in Round 3 and scored a UD against Alexander Volkov.

Tai Tuivasa (14-3) of Australia is riding the five-win streak with all of these victories earned by way of knockout. In his previous bout in February No. 3-ranked contender stopped Lewis in Round 2. Prior to that he KO’d Augusto Sakai and Greg Hardy in the second and first rounds, respectively.

The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori.

Whittaker (23-6), New Zealand-born former UFC 185-pound titleholder and No. 1-ranked contender from Australia, last fought in February when he faced the division’s current champion Israel Adesanya in the championship rematch, but fell short to reclaim the belt, dropping a unanimous decision. The defeat snapped his three-win streak, including victories over Kelvin Gastelum, Jared Cannonier and Darren Till.

Marvin Vettori (18-5-1) of Italy was last in action in October 2021 when he defeated Paulo Costa by unanimous decision. Before that No. 2-ranked contended challenger Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title, but suffered the defeat by unanimous decision.

UFC Paris tickets

UFC Paris: Gane vs Tuivasa tickets to witness all the action at AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France on Saturday, September 3 are on sale.

UFC Paris tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

In other UFC Paris bouts

Among other main card bouts, Alessio Di Chirico (13-6) faces Roman Kopylov (8-2) at middleweight, John Makdessi (18-7) takes on Nasrat Haqparast (13-5) at lightweight and Charles Jourdain (13-5-1) meets Nathaniel Wood (18-5) at featherweight.

Among UFC Paris prelims, Nassourdine Imavov (11-3) goes up against Joaquin Buckley (15-4) at middleweight, Benoit Saint Denis (9-1) battles it out against Gabriel Miranda (16-5) at lightweight and Khalid Taha 13-4) faces off Christian Quiñonez (16-3) at bantamweight.

In addition, Zarah Fairn (6-4) and Ailin Perez (6-1) meet at women’s featherweight and William Gomis (10-2) faces Jarno Errens (13-3-1) at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Paris full fight card

The current UFC Paris: Gane vs Tuivasa fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa

Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov

John Makdessi vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood

MMA fans can watch UFC Paris: Gane vs Tuivasa live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom and Kayo in Australia.

Preliminary Card

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Joaquin Buckley

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Gabriel Miranda

Khalid Taha vs. Christian Quinonez

Zarah Fairn Dos Santos vs. Ailin Perez

William Gomis vs. Jarno Errens