The Ultimate Fighting Championship makes it debut in France on Saturday, September 3 with the UFC Fight Night card taking place at AccorHotels Arena in Paris. The headline-bout is a five-round heavyweight battle between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.
The date when UFC Paris: Gane vs Tuivasa airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 4.
Ciryl Gane (10-1) of France is looking to rebound from his first career defeat suffered in January when he challenged reigning UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou, but dropped a unanimous decision at UFC 270. Before that former interim champion and No.1-ranked contender stopped Derrick Lewis in Round 3 and scored a UD against Alexander Volkov.
Tai Tuivasa (14-3) of Australia is riding the five-win streak with all of these victories earned by way of knockout. In his previous bout in February No. 3-ranked contender stopped Lewis in Round 2. Prior to that he KO’d Augusto Sakai and Greg Hardy in the second and first rounds, respectively.
The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori.
Whittaker (23-6), New Zealand-born former UFC 185-pound titleholder and No. 1-ranked contender from Australia, last fought in February when he faced the division’s current champion Israel Adesanya in the championship rematch, but fell short to reclaim the belt, dropping a unanimous decision. The defeat snapped his three-win streak, including victories over Kelvin Gastelum, Jared Cannonier and Darren Till.
Marvin Vettori (18-5-1) of Italy was last in action in October 2021 when he defeated Paulo Costa by unanimous decision. Before that No. 2-ranked contended challenger Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title, but suffered the defeat by unanimous decision.
UFC Paris tickets
UFC Paris: Gane vs Tuivasa tickets to witness all the action at AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France on Saturday, September 3 are on sale.
UFC Paris tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.
In other UFC Paris bouts
Among other main card bouts, Alessio Di Chirico (13-6) faces Roman Kopylov (8-2) at middleweight, John Makdessi (18-7) takes on Nasrat Haqparast (13-5) at lightweight and Charles Jourdain (13-5-1) meets Nathaniel Wood (18-5) at featherweight.
Among UFC Paris prelims, Nassourdine Imavov (11-3) goes up against Joaquin Buckley (15-4) at middleweight, Benoit Saint Denis (9-1) battles it out against Gabriel Miranda (16-5) at lightweight and Khalid Taha 13-4) faces off Christian Quiñonez (16-3) at bantamweight.
In addition, Zarah Fairn (6-4) and Ailin Perez (6-1) meet at women’s featherweight and William Gomis (10-2) faces Jarno Errens (13-3-1) at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Paris full fight card
The current UFC Paris: Gane vs Tuivasa fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa
- Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori
- Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov
- John Makdessi vs. Nasrat Haqparast
- Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood
MMA fans can watch UFC Paris: Gane vs Tuivasa live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom and Kayo in Australia.
Preliminary Card
- Nassourdine Imavov vs. Joaquin Buckley
- Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Gabriel Miranda
- Khalid Taha vs. Christian Quinonez
- Zarah Fairn Dos Santos vs. Ailin Perez
- William Gomis vs. Jarno Errens