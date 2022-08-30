Search
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius kickoff press conference (video)

Wilder vs Helenius: 12-round heavyweight world title eliminator live on PPV from Barclays Center

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is back in the ring on Saturday, October 15 when he faces Robert Helenius in the main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Ahead of their WBC world title eliminator bout the fighters host a launch press conference.

Also partaking in the press conference are former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant and two-time WBC super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell. The pair squares off in the 168-pound WBC title eliminator serving as the co-main event. Video is available up top.

