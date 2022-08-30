Search
Leon Edwards would face Kamaru Usman in trilogy to ‘settle the score’ – ‘cannot wait’ for ‘revenge’ against Jorge Masvidal for backstage fight

Parviz Iskenderov

The Jim Rome Show

A newly crowned UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards recently appeared on The Jim Rome Show where he talked about whether he would face Kamaru Usman for the third time, as well as a potential showdown with Jorge Masvidal.

Edwards knocked Usman out with head kick on the last minute of the final round of their UFC 278 main event bout on August 20 in Salt Lake City. With the victory he dethroned the defending champion, as well as paid back for the defeat by unanimous decision suffered in their first non-title bout late 2015.

The backstage fight with Jorge Masvidal goes back to 2019 in London when the fists were flying outside the Octagon. The pair was scheduled to square the differences inside the MMA cage at UFC 269 late 2021, but the fight didn’t go ahead after “Gamebred” withdrew due to an undisclosed injury.

MMANewsUFC

