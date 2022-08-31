Search
Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz public workout (video)

FIGHTMAG
Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz: 12-round WBC heavyweight world title eliminator at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

Former unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr and top contender Luis Ortiz square off in the WBC world title eliminator live on pay-per-view from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, September 4. Ahead of the event the fighters host a public workout.

In Australia Ruiz vs Ortiz airs live on Monday, September 5.

The list of participants also partaking in public workout on Wednesday, August 31 at Placita Olvera – Kiosk includes Isaac Cruz, Eduardo Ramirez, Abner Mares, Miguel Flores, Jose Valenzuela and Jezreel Corrales. Video is available up top.

