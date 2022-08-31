Search
Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 6, Week 6 results

FIGHTMAG

Dana White's Contender Series 52

Dana White’s Contender Series 52 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday August 30, which makes it Wednesday August 31 in the UK and Australia. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

On the top of fight card Jose Henrique (5-0) and Yusaku Kinoshita (5-1) square off at welterweight. Among other bouts, Matej Penaz (6-0) takes on Sedriques Dumas (6-0) at light heavyweight, Rodrigo Lidio (12-2) faces off Mateusz Rebecki (15-1) meet at lightweight and Viktoriia Dudakova (5-0) meets Maria Silva (8-0) at women’s strawweight. Kicking off the action, Alexander Morgan (11-4) and Blake Bilder (6-0-1) duel at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Dana White’s Contender Series 52

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Tuesday, August 30
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

United Kingdom
Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass
Date: Wednesday, August 31
Time: 1 am BST

Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Wednesday, August 31
Time: 10 am AEST

Dana White’s Contender Series 52 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series 52 fight card below and stay tuned for results.

  • Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Jose Henrique
  • Sedriques Dumas vs. Matej Penaz
  • Rodrigo Lidio vs. Mateusz Rebecki
  • Maria Silva vs. Victoria Dudakova
  • Blake Bilder vs. Alexander Morgan

UFC contract winners

Following the DWCS 52 results, UFC President Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

