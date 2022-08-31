Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 6, Week 6 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 52 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday August 30, which makes it Wednesday August 31 in the UK and Australia. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

On the top of fight card Jose Henrique (5-0) and Yusaku Kinoshita (5-1) square off at welterweight. Among other bouts, Matej Penaz (6-0) takes on Sedriques Dumas (6-0) at light heavyweight, Rodrigo Lidio (12-2) faces off Mateusz Rebecki (15-1) meet at lightweight and Viktoriia Dudakova (5-0) meets Maria Silva (8-0) at women’s strawweight. Kicking off the action, Alexander Morgan (11-4) and Blake Bilder (6-0-1) duel at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Dana White’s Contender Series 52

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Tuesday, August 30

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass

Date: Wednesday, August 31

Time: 1 am BST

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Wednesday, August 31

Time: 10 am AEST

Dana White’s Contender Series 52 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series 52 fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Jose Henrique

Sedriques Dumas vs. Matej Penaz

Rodrigo Lidio vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Maria Silva vs. Victoria Dudakova

Blake Bilder vs. Alexander Morgan

UFC contract winners

Following the DWCS 52 results, UFC President Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.