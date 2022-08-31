Dmitry Bivol vs Zurdo Ramirez date set for Nov 5 in Abu Dhabi

The date has been set for Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez showdown as the pair squares off on Saturday, November 5 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The contest features reigning WBA light heavyweight champion up against mandatory challenger battling it out live stream on DAZN. Tickets information is expected to be announced shortly.

The date when Bivol vs Ramirez airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 6.

“Dmitry Bivol has now secured himself with pound-for-pound status after his victory over Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in May and looks to make a hugely important defence against mandatory challenger and former world champion Gilberto Ramirez,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “The card will be stacked with world championship fights and is set to be one of the biggest nights of boxing in 2022,”

“I’m delighted to bring this huge world title fight to Abu Dhabi and would like to thank Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi for all of their help in making this world-class event become a reality. Roll on November 5 for a huge night of world championship boxing live on DAZN.”

Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez

Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) is coming off a huge upset win over Mexican pound-for-pound superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in May, where he retained his 175lbs world title via a unanimous decision to make it 20 wins from 20 fights.

The 31-year-old handed Alvarez only the second loss of his career, nine years on from his first at the hands of modern great Floyd Mayweather, and in doing so further cemented himself as one of the very best light-heavyweights on the planet.

“The fight with Zurdo has been brewing for some time, many things have been said,” said Bivol. “Now we have the chance to take care of things with our actions in the ring, and not our words outside of the ring.”

‘Zurdo’ Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) is a former WBO super middleweight world champion who has won all five of his fights at light-heavyweight inside the distance in impressive fashion since moving up in weight in 2019.

The heavy-handed Mexican southpaw emerged as the mandatory challenger to long-reigning champion Bivol, after a fourth-round knockout of Dominic Boesel in their May 14 title eliminator in Ontario, California.

“I’m happy that the fight is finally happening despite all the challenges,” said Ramirez. “It’s been a long time coming and I look forward to a great night come November 5. I would fight Bivol anywhere – including Mars, but I know we’ll put on a great show in Abu Dhabi. I’m happy overall and very thankful to the WBA, Mr. Gilberto Mendoza and the Golden Boy family for being on this journey with me.”

The list of bouts featured on the Bivol vs Ramirez undercard is expected to be announced shortly.