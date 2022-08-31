UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa takes place at AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Saturday, September 3. The event marks a debut of Ultimate Fighting Championship in France. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 4.

In the main event former UFC heavyweight title challenger Ciryl Gane (10-1) of France goes up against No.3-ranked contender Tai Tuivasa (14-3) of Australia. In the co-main event former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (23-6) of Australia squares off against Marvin Vettori (18-5-1) of Italy.

Also on the card Alessio Di Chirico (13-6) takes on Roman Kopylov (8-2) at middleweight and Nasrat Haqparast (13-5) faces John Makdessi (18-7) at lightweight. In addition, Nathaniel Wood (18-5) meets Charles Jourdain (13-5-1) and William Gomis (10-2) battles Jarno Errens (13-3-1) at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Paris: Gane vs Tuivasa start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Paris: Gane vs Tuivasa live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, September 3. The main card start time is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.

UFC Paris UK time, Gane vs Tuivasa

UFC Paris: Gane vs Tuivasa UK date and time is scheduled for Saturday, September 3 at 8 pm BST for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 5 pm BST. Fans can watch the event live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass.

UFC Paris Australia time, Gane vs Tuivasa

In Australia UFC Paris: Gane vs Tuivasa live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo. The date is Sunday, September 4. The main card start time is scheduled for 5 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 2 am AEST.

UFC Paris fight card

The full UFC Paris: Gane vs Tuivasa fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa

Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov

John Makdessi vs. Nasrat Haqparast

William Gomis vs. Jarno Errens

Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood

Preliminary Card

Abus Magomedov vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Fares Ziam vs. Michal Figlak

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Joaquin Buckley

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Gabriel Miranda

Khalid Taha vs. Christian Quinonez

Stephanie Egger vs. Ailin Perez