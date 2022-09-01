Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr and top contender Luis Ortiz square off in the WBC world title eliminator live on pay-per-view form Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 4. Kicking off the Fight Week the athletes hosted an open to the public media workout at Placita Olvera.

The date when the event airs live in Australia is Monday, September 5.

Also partaking in the workout were lightweight contender Isaac Cruz and fellow Mexican Eduardo Ramirez, who battle it out in the WBC lightweight title eliminator serving as the co-main event. As well, three-division world champion Abner Mares and Miguel Flores, who meet in a ten-round attraction, and unbeaten Jose Valenzuela, who takes on the Dominican Republic’s Edwin De Los Santos in the telecast opener.

Check out below what the participants had to say.

Andy Ruiz Jr.

“I feel great. It means so much for me to be fighting in Los Angeles in front of all of my fans and supporters and I’m just ready to go. Everyone here today and everyone who supports me are my motivation to keep going.

“If this ends in a knockout it ends in a knockout. My only goal is to be victorious. I’m in shape to go 12 hard rounds. We’re going to go in there and leave it all in the ring.

“I’m proof that anything is possible if you work hard and stay disciplined. The main thing right now is just accomplishing our goal Sunday night and leave the ring with my hand raised.”

Luis Ortiz

“You’re going to see a war on Sunday night. This is a venue that lends itself to great fights and this matchup with Ruiz is going to be another one to add to the history.

“I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, this fight is not going the distance. I hope all the Cuban and Mexican fans who are coming out are ready for something special, because its coming Saturday night.

“Training camp has been perfect and we couldn’t be more ready for this clash. I know Andy is going to bring everything he has. That’s what I want. I want to beat the best version of Andy Ruiz Jr.”

Isaac Cruz

“I really feel the love from my Mexican people here in Los Angeles. This is going to be a great clash of styles that the fans will love, but our only goal is to win.

“I’m very happy with everything we did in training camp. Ramirez is an experienced fighter who is always prepared. But we prepared for anything he’s going to bring.

“Everyone knows what to expect in a ‘Pitbull’ Cruz fight. I’m just going to stick to the game plan and do what I always do. I feel sharp and ready to go.”

Eduardo Ramirez

“Don’t miss this fight because we’re going in there to entertain. I’m going to be smart and execute the game plan, but I’ll be ready to exchange when the time comes.

“I’m very motivated for this fight. I can’t lose focus, because my only goal is to win Sunday night and earn my shot at the world title. I’m looking for victory however I can achieve it.

“My people back home know that this is a tough fight, but they know what I’m capable of doing inside the ring. I’m going to go in there and give them what they’re looking for.”

Abner Mares

“This is my house, this is my home. This is where my people are and they’re always supporting me. This is where everything started for myself. L.A. turn up on September 4, because Team Mares is back.

“As strange as it might sound, I felt right at home in the gym, even with the time away. I feel like I’m coming off of a fight just a couple months ago. I had no complications in camp. The hardest thing is getting your rhythm back, but that’s just part of it. It’s made me better.

“I’m not putting pressure on myself to go out there and be spectacular. I’m going to show some abilities that older fighters have. I’m going to pick my punches and be smart about engaging in the fight. As you get older, you get wiser.”

Miguel Flores

“I’m excited to be here, especially fighting in front of the Mexican fans in Los Angeles. I’m ready to get in there Sunday and put on a show.

“It’s a challenge fighting a three-division world champion but we’re ready. We both bring the fight every time we’re in there and I just have to make the most of this opportunity.

“I’m relaxed and enjoying the moment. I’m going to have someone coming at me for 10 hard rounds on Saturday so right now I’m just taking it moment by moment. We’re here to beat the old wolf.”

Jose Valenzuela

“I trained really hard for this fight and I’m confident heading into the ring. I had a great training camp and I’m feeling strong. I’m just ready to put on a show on Sunday.

“I feel like I have a different edge because I came up with David Benavidez and his team. I was always a step ahead of a lot of people because of the work I was able to do behind closed doors.

“I’m ready for anybody. I’m facing a guy with a good knockout rate and I know he’s dangerous. But we trained too hard and no matter who I’m facing, I’m ready to put on a great performance and you know I’m coming for a knockout.”

