Boxing

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz final pre-fight press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz: 12-round WBC heavyweight world title eliminator at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

Former unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr (34-2, 22 KOs) faces off against top contender Luis Ortiz (33-2, 28 KOs, 2 NC) in the twelve-round main event live on FITE from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday September 4, which makes it Monday September 5 in Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Ruiz vs Ortiz start time, how to watch, undercard

Ruiz vs Ortiz tickets can be purchased via Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

In the co-main event Isaac Cruz (23-2-1, 16 KOs) meets Eduardo Ramirez (27-2-3, 12 KOs) in a twelve-round WBC lightweight title eliminator. Also on the PPV card, Abner Mares (31-3-1, 15 KOs) goes up against Miguel Flores (24-4, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super featherweight. Kicking off the main card, Jezreel Corrales (26-4, 10 KOs) and Jose Valenzuela (12-0, 8 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder at lightweight.

Get Ruiz vs Ortiz full fight card.

BoxingNewsVideo

