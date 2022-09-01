Former unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr (34-2, 22 KOs) faces off against top contender Luis Ortiz (33-2, 28 KOs, 2 NC) in the twelve-round main event live on FITE from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday September 4, which makes it Monday September 5 in Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

In the co-main event Isaac Cruz (23-2-1, 16 KOs) meets Eduardo Ramirez (27-2-3, 12 KOs) in a twelve-round WBC lightweight title eliminator. Also on the PPV card, Abner Mares (31-3-1, 15 KOs) goes up against Miguel Flores (24-4, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super featherweight. Kicking off the main card, Jezreel Corrales (26-4, 10 KOs) and Jose Valenzuela (12-0, 8 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder at lightweight.

