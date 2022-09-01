Search
Buakaw Banchamek BKFC fight on Sep 3: How to watch Muay Thai legend bare knuckle boxing debut in USA, Australia & other countries

BKFC Thailand 3: Buakaw vs Varol

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship visits Bangkok on Saturday, September 3 with the “BKFC Thailand 3: Buakaw vs Varol” card taking place at Central World Live. The event, billed as “Moment of Truth”, features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with local and international competitors. Fans worldwide can watch the showdown live on pay-per-view.

In the main event famed Muay Thai fighter Buakaw Banchamek makes his bare knuckle boxing debut against fellow-promotional debutant Erkan Varol. Thailand’s two-time K-1 World Max champion, who turned 40 in May, made his ring return after three years of layoff this past July, scoring a unanimous decision against Dmitry Varats. A resume of 41-year-old fighter from Turkey includes battles against Giorgio Petrosyan, Mike Zambidis, Albert Kraus, among others.

Among other bouts featured on the BKFC Thailand 3 card, Pongpisan Chunyong takes on Surasak Sukkhamcha, Tai Emery meets Rungarun Khunchai and Steve Banks faces Ahmed Abdelfattah. In addition, although yet to be officially announced as a matchup, the promotion has been teasing (via its social media channels) an appearance of renowned Thai Saenchai.

Fans can watch BKFC Thailand 3: Buakaw vs Varol live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, September 3. The start time is scheduled for 6 pm Bangkok time, which makes it 7 am ET / 4 am PT in the United States, 12 pm BST in the United Kingdom, 1 pm CET in France, Italy, Holland (and other Western European countries) and 9 pm AEST in Australia.

How to watch Buakaw BKFC fight vs Erkan Varol live in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch BKFC Thailand 3: Buakaw vs Varol live stream on FITE and Kayo. The date is Saturday, September 3. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm AEST / 7 pm AWST.

BKFC Thailand 3 fight card

The full BKFC Thailand 3 fight card can be found below.

  • Buakaw Banchamek vs. Erkan Varol
  • Pongpisan Chunyong vs. Surasak Sukkhamcha
  • Chaloemporn Sawatsuk vs. Dominic Ahnee
  • Steve Banks vs. Ahmed Abdelfattah
  • Maseng Sornchai vs. Jakkaphop Rattanamangsang
  • Mikhail Vetrila vs. Luis Paulo Terra
  • Pipat Mike Chaiporn vs. Frank Sirahat
  • Usanakorn Thawilsuhannawang vs. Chesu Nuval
  • Somchai Ainthida vs. Suban Malopho

  • Tai Emery vs. Rungarun Khunchai
  • Sadudee Srimueang vs. Malinda Amarasinghe
  • Kantapon Petsang vs. Sophong Satho
