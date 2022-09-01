The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship visits Bangkok on Saturday, September 3 with the “BKFC Thailand 3: Buakaw vs Varol” card taking place at Central World Live. The event, billed as “Moment of Truth”, features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with local and international competitors. Fans worldwide can watch the showdown live on pay-per-view.

In the main event famed Muay Thai fighter Buakaw Banchamek makes his bare knuckle boxing debut against fellow-promotional debutant Erkan Varol. Thailand’s two-time K-1 World Max champion, who turned 40 in May, made his ring return after three years of layoff this past July, scoring a unanimous decision against Dmitry Varats. A resume of 41-year-old fighter from Turkey includes battles against Giorgio Petrosyan, Mike Zambidis, Albert Kraus, among others.

Among other bouts featured on the BKFC Thailand 3 card, Pongpisan Chunyong takes on Surasak Sukkhamcha, Tai Emery meets Rungarun Khunchai and Steve Banks faces Ahmed Abdelfattah. In addition, although yet to be officially announced as a matchup, the promotion has been teasing (via its social media channels) an appearance of renowned Thai Saenchai.

How to watch BKFC Thailand 3: Buakaw vs Varol

Fans can watch BKFC Thailand 3: Buakaw vs Varol live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, September 3. The start time is scheduled for 6 pm Bangkok time, which makes it 7 am ET / 4 am PT in the United States, 12 pm BST in the United Kingdom, 1 pm CET in France, Italy, Holland (and other Western European countries) and 9 pm AEST in Australia.

How to watch Buakaw BKFC fight vs Erkan Varol live in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch BKFC Thailand 3: Buakaw vs Varol live stream on FITE and Kayo. The date is Saturday, September 3. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm AEST / 7 pm AWST.

BKFC Thailand 3 fight card

The full BKFC Thailand 3 fight card can be found below.

Buakaw Banchamek vs. Erkan Varol

Pongpisan Chunyong vs. Surasak Sukkhamcha

Chaloemporn Sawatsuk vs. Dominic Ahnee

Steve Banks vs. Ahmed Abdelfattah

Maseng Sornchai vs. Jakkaphop Rattanamangsang

Mikhail Vetrila vs. Luis Paulo Terra

Pipat Mike Chaiporn vs. Frank Sirahat

Usanakorn Thawilsuhannawang vs. Chesu Nuval

Somchai Ainthida vs. Suban Malopho

Tai Emery vs. Rungarun Khunchai

Sadudee Srimueang vs. Malinda Amarasinghe

Kantapon Petsang vs. Sophong Satho