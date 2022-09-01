Chantelle Cameron vs Jessica McCaskill for undisputed title

Chantelle Cameron and Jessica McCaskill are scheduled to battle it out for the undisputed super bantamweight title on Saturday, November 5 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The contest is featured on the card topped by Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 6.

Northampton’s Chantelle Cameron (16-0, 8 KOs) captured the WBC 140-pound belt by decision against Brazil’s Adriana dos Santos Arauja at Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes in October 2020. In her first defense the following year “Il Capo” stopped Puerto Rico’s Melissa Hernandez in five rounds and made her successful US debut at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The 31-year-old added the IBF belt to her collection by decisioning Indiana’s Mary McGee at The O2 in London in October 2021. She retained her belt by another unanimous decision against Victoria Noelia Bustos in May this year.

“This fight means everything to me, for me it’s all or nothing,” said Cameron. “It’s a career-defining moment for me – this is what every boxer sets out to achieve when they turn professional. As soon as I became a world champion, I said that the main goal was to become undisputed. To become undisputed would be my dream come true. It’s what I want to achieve in boxing.”

“Jessica is a very dangerous fighter and obviously undisputed at 147lbs. She’s been there and she’s done it. She’s got that crown at 147lbs so it’s definitely going to be my toughest fight to date. I’m expecting her to come out all guns blazing. She’s going to stick in on my chest, but I’ve got a game plan A, game plan B and game plan C.”

“I’ll make sure that I box how I want to box and not get caught up in a slugfest. As long as I stay switched on and do what I know I can do then this won’t be a messy fight. It’s going to be a good hard fight, but I know I’m a better all-round fighter.”

A former WBC and WBA super lightweight champion and reigning undisputed welterweight queen Jessica McCaskill (12-2, 5 KOs) dethroned long-reigning champion Cecilia Braekhus in Downtown Tulsa Streets back in August 2020 and made three successful defenses of her belts. Going up against Cameron, ‘CasKILLA’ returns to 140lbs for the first time since October 2019.

“I want to take on the biggest and best fights,” said McCaskill. “I want to dominate in multiple weight classes. It’s too easy to stay in one weight class and play it safe. Now I want to prove myself as the best super-lightweight on the planet.”

Get Bivol vs Ramirez full fight card.