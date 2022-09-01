Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez battle it out live on DAZN from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday, November 5. The world championship bout features reigning WBA light heavyweight champion defending his belt against mandatory challenger.

The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 6.

Undefeated Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) was in action in May when he defeated Saul “Canelo” Alvarez by unanimous decision to retain his title. “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) last fought also in May, when he stopped Dominic Boesel in Round 4.

‘He is a good fighter and I like challenges’

Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez faceoff | Jorge Ferrari/Matchroom Boxing

“Yes, maybe it’s one of the toughest fights in my career. I’m thinking like that every time before my fights,” Dmitry Bivol said at the launch press conference. “I want to say thank you to you Eddie [Hearn] and Matchroom, and everyone in Abu Dhabi. Everyone who wanted to make this fight.”

“I’m glad to defend my title in Abu Dhabi. I heard this is the first time that someone has defended a world title in Abu Dhabi. It’s great to be the first. I hope it’s not the last time in Abu Dhabi. Thank you to Ramirez for this fight. I know he wanted this fight a long time. Me too. Now it will happen. He is a good fighter and I like challenges. I like to fight against the guy who has won 44 fights and who is bigger than me and taller than me. This is a big challenge for me. I hope it will be a great fight on November 5.”

“I have to be focused only on this fight. Every time when I have a fight I’m focused on that fight. Of course I have great plans in my head, I want to be the best fighter in the world. I want to get more belts, but now I have a big fight against a good fighter. I try to be focused only on November 5.”

‘I knew he would be a tough fight for Canelo’

Zurdo Ramirez | Jorge Ferrari/Matchroom Boxing

Former WBO super middleweight world champion “Zurdo” Ramirez said he was “looking forward to getting that title on November 5.”

“I’m glad to be here in Abu Dhabi. It’s my first time here and I feel like I’m at home because it’s the same weather as back home – hot and humid. It’s perfect for me.”

“Thank you Matchroom and thank you to Golden Boy for making this possible. I’m looking forward to getting that title on November 5 to become a two-time world champion. I think it will be a great night, an exciting fight for everyone. Even for me, I can’t wait for this fight. I’ve been waiting so long for this moment and I just want to say thank you to Dmitry Bivol for taking this fight.”

“I think we’re going to put on a great show for all of the fans and for Abu Dhabi. It will be a great night. He is one of the greatest 175 pounders’ and he beat one of the greatest fighters in boxing too. Congratulations to him. I knew he would be a tough fight for Canelo. It was a great night for Bivol because he beat him by unanimous decision. It was great. What can I tell you? I’m 44 fights and 44 wins.”

The bouts featured on the Bivol vs Ramirez undercard are expected to be announced shortly.