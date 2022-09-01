Search
Jose Valenzuela faces Edwin De Los Santos in Ruiz vs Ortiz telecast opener, Jezreel Corrales out

Parviz Iskenderov
Jose Valenzuela vs Edwin De Los Santos kicks off Ruiz vs Ortiz PPV card
Jose Valenzuela | Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz: 12-round WBC heavyweight world title eliminator at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

Jose Valenzuela (12-0, 8 KOs) has a new opponent for his outing this coming Sunday, September 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Battling it out in the opener of pay-per-view fight card topped by Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz, the Los Mochis, Mexico native residing in Renton, WA takes on Edwin De Los Santos (14-1, 13 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The latter replaces Jezreel Corrales (26-4, 10 KOs) of San Miguelito, Panama, who was forced to withdraw due to visa issues.

Ruiz vs Ortiz tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

The date when the event airs live in Australia is Monday, September 5.

Unbeaten Jose Valenzuela (12-0, 8 KOs) is coming off the first-round KO of former champion Francisco Vargas scored in April. Late 2021 he TKO’d Austin Dulay in Round 4.

De Los Santos (14-1, 13 KOs) was in action in March when he stopped Luis Acosta in the second round. With the victory he rebounded from the defeat suffered by split decision against William Foster III in January.

Ruiz vs Ortiz start time, how to watch, undercard

“I don’t consider myself a substitute because I’ve been training for this fight for two months,” said De Los Santos. “I knew there was a real possibility I was going to be in this fight. I’m the real challenge and I will knock Valenzuela out. I’m a different fighter. I learned from my loss and I’m going to make sure it never happens again.”

Jose Valenzuela and Edwin De Los Santos battle it out for the WBC Continental Americas lightweight title. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Get Ruiz vs Ortiz full fight card.

