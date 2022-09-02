The date has been made official for Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura showdown, as the pair squares off in an exhibition boxing match on Saturday, September 24 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. International broadcast information was also announced today. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 25.

Advertisements

The 45-year-old American boxing legend, five-division world champion and hall of famer Floyd Mayweather retired from professional boxing with a perfect 50-0 record. The 30-year-old Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura (16-3-0) makes his boxing debut.

Mayweather vs Asakura exhibition bout is scheduled for three rounds.

The list of Mayweather vs Asakura undercard bouts features a kickboxing contest between Yoshinari Nadaka and So Trakunbet Bandasak, as well as a series of other matchups.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura

According to press release sent out by Integrated Sports Media, Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura will be distributed by Integrated Sports across North America live on Cable and Satellite pay-per-view via iN Demand, DIRECTV, DISH, Shaw PPV, Rogers, Bell TV, and SaskTel. The PPV priced is $29.99.

Additionally, boxing fans can watch Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura live stream on FITE.

Mayweather vs Asakura broadcast date in the United States is Saturday, September 24. The start time is scheduled for 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

In Australia Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura airs live on Sunday, September 25 at 1 pm AEST.

“We’re thrilled to distribute Mayweather-Askakura and Super RIZIN to combat sports fans throughout North America,” Integrated Sports president Doug Jacobs said. “People can’t get enough of Floyd and MMA fans around the world know RIZIN puts on great MMA shows.”