WBC ‘Franchise’ super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada makes his ring return to defend the belt against his fellow-Mexican Argi Cortes on Saturday, September 3 at Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo. The pair squares off in the twelve-round main event bout live stream on DAZN. Ahead of the showdown the fighters hosted a final pre-fight press conference.

Estrada (42-3 28 KOs) makes his ring return to action almost 18 months after edging out Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez in their rematch in Dallas in March 2021. ‘El Gallo’ welcomes Cortes to his hometown and the same arena he stopped Dewayne Beamon in August 2019. The hometown favorite wants to put on another show for his fans.

Cortes (23-2-2 10 KOs) lands the biggest fight of his career in his 28th pro outing. The Mexico City man is aiming upset his fellow countryman, claim the belt and become a household name overnight.

The super flyweight landscape is as exciting as ever, with Chocolatito holding the WBC “Diamond” strap, up and coming superstar Jesse Rodriguez producing spectacular wins over Carlos Cuadras and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai so far this year. A host of talents at 112 lbs and 115 lbs itching to test themselves against the best. 32-year-old Estrada is looking to remind the world that he’s the top dog.

“I am very excited for this show, where we can finally get into the ring after more than a year without fighting,” Estrada said at the final pre-fight press conference. “I expect a difficult rival, I know that Argi will arrive very well prepared, and will have a man in the corner who knows everything, everyone, with great experience and achievements like Don Nacho Beristain.”

“But we have made a great preparation and that I have enjoyed a lot, because for the first time in six years, I have had a camp without injuries, and that has me very motivated for this fight and whatever comes next. There are so many great fights out there and I cannot wait to return.”

“I hope the fans join us on Saturday. My fight against Cortés will be a war, and the rest of the fight card will be very competitive and exciting with two more world championships, very good prospects, hometown talent with my teammates here Christian Olivo and Omar Salcido present. It will be a historic event that people cannot miss, I hope to see all my people at the arena.”

Among the bouts featured on the Estrada vs Cortes undercard, reigning WBA women’s featherweight champion Erika Cruz (14-1 3 KOs) faces former titleholder Jelena Mrdjenovich (41-11-2 19 KOs) in the rematch. As well, Hector Flores (20-0-4 10 KOs) and Sivenathi Nontshinga (10-0 9 KOs) battle it out for the vacant IBF flyweight belt. In addition, Eduardo Hernandez (32-1 29 KOs) defends his WBC Silver International super featherweight strap against Jorge Mata (14-0-2 10 KOs).